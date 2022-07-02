Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/2/22: Once again, Awesome Askew

*All results from games played on Friday, July 1, 2022

LEHIGH VALLEY 7, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

Syracuse got down early, rallied back, then lost anyway after the bullpen hemorrhaged runs in the later innings. Yoan Lopez was the primary culprit, surrendering three innings over two incomplete innings. An error from mark Vientos led to two unearned runs early in the game as well. Offensively, both Vientos and Mark Katoh each went deep, but the rest of hte lineup was unremarkable.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets placed LF Daniel Palka on the temporarily inactive list.

HARTFORD 8, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

Aside from a three-run home run for Brett Baty, not much else went right for the Rumble Ponies. Hartford scored six runs in the fifth inning, Binghamton managed only four hits total, and even Baty struck out in his other three at bats. Francisco Alvarez continued to impress albeit in a more quiet manner than usual - he walked twice, singled, and managed not to strikeout.

BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 2 (BOX)

Brooklyn’s 2-3-4 hitters led the way in a 6-2 win, tallying six hits and ten total bases to generate the main portion of the offense for the Cyclones. JT Schwarz homered, Shervyen Newton doubled, and Nic Gadis had a pair of singles, though he also made two errors. Thankfully, the pitching was mostly unaffected - Garrison Bryant and Nate Jones allowed only six hits in the win.

ST. LUCIE 9, JUPITER 3 (BOX)

An impressive all around day for St. Lucie; Alex Ramirez had a triple an a homer, Brady Smith went deep, and Keyshawn Askew struck out seven in a four inning saves. Ramirez and Askew sure seem to good for the level at this point, especially the latter - he has a 1.5 ERA and a FIP under 3 in 24 innings in relief. On a less rosy note, Junior Tilien, Stanley Consuegra, and Joel Diaz - the other three prospects of note - had poor outings.

FCL MARLINS 4, FCL METS 2 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Keyshawn Askew

Goat of the Night

Yeizo Campos