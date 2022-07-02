Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/2/22: Once again, Awesome Askew

*All results from games played on Friday, July 1, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (31-44)
LEHIGH VALLEY 7, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)
Syracuse got down early, rallied back, then lost anyway after the bullpen hemorrhaged runs in the later innings. Yoan Lopez was the primary culprit, surrendering three innings over two incomplete innings. An error from mark Vientos led to two unearned runs early in the game as well. Offensively, both Vientos and Mark Katoh each went deep, but the rest of hte lineup was unremarkable.
- LF Nick Plummer: 0-4, 2 K
- CF Khalil Lee: 0-1, R, 2 BB
- 1B Mark Vientos: 2-4, R, HR (14), 2 RBI, E (12)
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 0-4, K
- DH Patrick Mazeika: 1-4, R, K
- SS Kramer Robertson: 0-4, K
- C Nick Dini: 1-4, R, RBI, K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-4, R, HR (1), 2 RBI, K
- 3B Luke Ritter: 0-3
- RHP Tim Adleman: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Yoan Lopez: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, L (1-2), BS (2)
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets placed LF Daniel Palka on the temporarily inactive list.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (29-44)
HARTFORD 8, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)
Aside from a three-run home run for Brett Baty, not much else went right for the Rumble Ponies. Hartford scored six runs in the fifth inning, Binghamton managed only four hits total, and even Baty struck out in his other three at bats. Francisco Alvarez continued to impress albeit in a more quiet manner than usual - he walked twice, singled, and managed not to strikeout.
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, R, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-2, R, 2 BB
- 3B Brett Baty: 1-4, R, HR (9), 3 RBI, 3 K
- DH Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, 2 K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-3, 2B, BB, K
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 1-4, E (5)
- SS Cody Bohanek: 0-4, K
- RF Matt Winaker: 0-3
- RHP Alec Kisena: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, L (2-6)
- RHP Yeizo Campos: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Jordan Yamamoto: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (5-2/35-38)
BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 2 (BOX)
Brooklyn’s 2-3-4 hitters led the way in a 6-2 win, tallying six hits and ten total bases to generate the main portion of the offense for the Cyclones. JT Schwarz homered, Shervyen Newton doubled, and Nic Gadis had a pair of singles, though he also made two errors. Thankfully, the pitching was mostly unaffected - Garrison Bryant and Nate Jones allowed only six hits in the win.
- LF Matt Rudick: 1-4, K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, K, CS (1)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-5, R, HR (3), 2 RBI, 2 K
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 2-4, 2 R, K, 2 E (10)
- DH Warren Saunders: 0-5, K
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 1-2, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB (14)
- RF Tanner Murphy: 0-4, R
- C Jose Mena: 2-3, 2 RBI, K
- PR Joe Suozzi: 0-0, R
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-0
- 2B Branden Fryman: 1-4
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, W (4-1)
- RHP Nate Jones: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, S (1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (3-4/43-29)
ST. LUCIE 9, JUPITER 3 (BOX)
An impressive all around day for St. Lucie; Alex Ramirez had a triple an a homer, Brady Smith went deep, and Keyshawn Askew struck out seven in a four inning saves. Ramirez and Askew sure seem to good for the level at this point, especially the latter - he has a 1.5 ERA and a FIP under 3 in 24 innings in relief. On a less rosy note, Junior Tilien, Stanley Consuegra, and Joel Diaz - the other three prospects of note - had poor outings.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 2-4, R, 3B, HR (6), 4 RBI, BB
- SS Tzu-Wei Lin: 2-5, K, E
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B Junior Tilien: 1-4, R, K
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 1-3, R, BB
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K
- DH Raul Beracierta: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- C Brady Smith: 1-4, R, HR (1), 2 RBI, 2 K
- 3B Albert Suarez: 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB
- RHP Joel Diaz: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Saul Gonzalez: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, W (1-0)
- LHP Keyshawn Askew: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, S (1)
Complex: FCL Mets (11-7)
FCL MARLINS 4, FCL METS 2 (BOX)
- CF Hector Rodriguez: 1-4, SB (6)
- DH Jose Hernandez: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- LF Terrance Gore: 0-4
- 2B Wilmer Reyes: 0-4, 2 K
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-4, K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 2-4, R, K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 1-4, RBI, E (1)
- RF Blaine McIntosh: 1-4, RBI
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, L (1-1), BS (2)
Star of the Night
Keyshawn Askew
Goat of the Night
Yeizo Campos
