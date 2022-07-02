Jacob deGrom to begin rehab assignment tomorrow in St. Lucie

Jacob deGrom will begin his long-awaited rehab assignment tomorrow night for Class A St. Lucie. The right-hander, who has not appeared in a major league game since July 7, 2021 against the Brewers, will pitch for two innings against the Class A Jupiter Hammerheads—much to the relief of the Palm Beach Cardinals, they will miss deGrom this time around.

deGrom pitched for the Mets during spring training, but he was shut down with what was eventually diagnosed as a stress reaction in his right scapula. He has been working his way back over the past few weeks and is finally ready to get back on a mound. The Mets have not revealed how many rehab starts he would need before returning to the club, but it is fair to think he will need at least three or four outings to build his arm up enough to return.

The Mets are set to get another ace back later this week, as Max Scherer will pitch for the Mets on July 5 against the Reds. Tylor Megill, who was recently transferred to the 60-day IL, will not be back until the final month of the season at the earliest.