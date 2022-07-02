Home run ball hurts Trevor Williams and Mets as they fall to the Rangers

The balls were flying on a warm, humid day at Citi which both helped and hurt the Mets in their 7-3 loss against the Rangers.

Starling Marte got the scoring started in the first with a two-run shot to give the Mets an early lead. Unfortunately that lead did not even last a half inning when a two-run lead quickly morphed into a two-run deficit. Trevor Williams gave up back-to-back home runs to Kole Calhoun and Jonah Heim to make it 4-2 Rangers. Calhoun added another solo shot in the fourth and Williams’s day ended shortly thereafter.

Martín Pérez has been having a fantastic year on the mound for the Rangers but after Marte’s home run in the first against him, Eduardo Escobar inched them closer in the bottom of the fourth with a solo blast. That made it back-to-back games with home runs for Escobar who the Mets desperately need to start hitting.

Once Williams was out of the game the bullpen overall did a good job of stopping the Texas offense. Chasen Shreve, Adonis Medina, and Joely Rodríguez were solid in their appearances but Tommy Hunter gave up a shift-aided hit in the eighth and a home run in the ninth to put the game out of reach. The bottom of the Texas lineup accounted for six of the seven runs which is not what you want.

The Mets offense tried rallying a few times but the Mets could never quite come up with the big hit as they continue to plod along and their division lead continues to shrink.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Francisco Lindor, +16.8% WPA

Big Mets loser: Trevor Williams, -39.1% WPA

Mets pitchers: -40.5% WPA

Mets hitters: -9.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Starling Marte home run in first

Teh sux0rest play: Kole Calhoun home run in second

