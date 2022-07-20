Meet the Mets

Both Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso appeared in last nights All-Star game, and both players were able to reach base. McNeil was fittingly hit by a pitch, while Alonso drew a walk.

Jacob deGrom experienced mild muscle soreness around his shoulder on Sunday. He played catch on Monday and Tuesday, but his simulated game has been pushed back to Thursday.

Anthony DiComo assessed the Mets’ first-half performance, including the lineup, rotation, and bullpen.

Just about every team in baseball, except the Mets, is bad at winning challenges this season.

Around the National League East

Stephen Strasburg is likely out until the 2023 season.

Juan Soto has kept smiling amidst all the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Washington Nationals.

Jarrett Seidler looks at which teams have the means to trade for Juan Soto, and which teams will try to pursue him.

Around Major League Baseball

The American League beat the National League 3-2 in the All-Star game, and Giancarlo Stanton was named MVP for his monstrous home run.

Once again showing he does not care about them, Rob Manfred said he rejects the premise of the question that minor leaguers are not paid a living wage. Advocates for Minor Leaguers released a statement in response to Manfred’s quote.

Manfred also gave an interesting quote regarding the baseballs that were used during the 2021 season.

Mookie Betts said he would have stayed in Boston if the Red Sox offered him the deal the Dodgers signed him to.

MLB is moving ahead with plans for ads to be placed on team uniforms next season.

Joel Sherman writes that the Yankees have plenty to weigh when deciding on if they want to pursue trading for Juan Soto.

Steven Souza Jr. retired from baseball on Tuesday.

This Date in Mets History

Today would have been former owner Nelson Doubleday’s 89th birthday.