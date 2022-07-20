Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the news that Jacob deGrom’s simulated game was delayed until Thursday and try to figure out how nervous we should be about it.

Then, we reflect on the first half of the 2022 Mets season. We each give our MVPs and LVPs of the first half and discuss potential trade targets for the Mets, which amazingly enough now includes Juan Soto.

Next, we talk about some interesting things Rob Manfred said to the media yesterday, including that he “rejects the premise” that minor leaguers don’t make a living wage and disputes Dr. Meredith Wills’ research about the two baseballs.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

