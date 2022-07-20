From Complex To Queens, Episode 179: Rounds 11-20

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

On day three of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Mets made ten picks, selecting during rounds 11-20. Who did the Mets pick? Did anybody stand out? What kind of strategies did they employ on day three? Overall, how did the Mets do on day three of the 2022 MLB Draft? Overall, how did the Mets do in the 2022 MLB Draft as a whole?

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!