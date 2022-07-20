Mets showing interest in Pirates’ Vogelbach

According to Michael Mayer, the Mets are showing interest in DH/1B Daniel Vogelbach, currently of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Vogelbach, who has a team option on his contract for next season, would represent an upgrade from the DH position for the Mets.

With a .662 OPS, the Mets’ production from the DH role is 24th in the big leagues, with most of that production coming from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, two position players who occasionally get rotated into that position. Vogelbach’s OPS is more than one hundred points higher than that, at .769. Vogelbach has 12 home runs and ten doubles on the season, as compared to the nine home runs and 18 doubles hit by the Mets thus far, with only three homers and 13 doubles not by Lindor or Alonso.

Vogelbach would likely mean either a trade or another trip to Triple-A for Dominic Smith, whose positional inflexibility and offensive drought this season means that he is redundant with Vogelbach on the roster.