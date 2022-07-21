Meet the Mets

With not a lot happening around the league the Mets made a roster move. They placed Dominic Smith on the injured list retroactive to July 17.

Smith is currently both on the Red Sox and Cubs’ radar for a potential deal leading up to the Trade Deadline.

The Mets have reportedly shown interest in acquiring Pirates DH Daniel Vogelbach.

With the second half about to get underway, Max Scherzer is displeased with how his first half went.

Fifty years after his death, Gil Hodges will finally be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Comedian Richard Lewis grew up idolizing Gil Hodges and he is thrilled that Hodges is being honored in Cooperstown.

Instead of Zack Wheeler the Mets nearly acquired Gary Brown for Carlos Beltrán back in 2011, but now he has found his way into the organization as a scout.

Mets first base coach Wayne Kirby is doing well after undergoing prostate cancer surgery.

Around the National League East

The Braves are better positioned for the second half this year than they were last season and won’t need to be as active at the deadline.

Do the Marlins have the pieces it would take to acquire Juan Soto?

The Nationals are hoping a team will take Patrick Corbin off their hands in any Juan Soto deal.

Around Major League Baseball

The Diamondbacks designated for assignment Dallas Keuchel after he was already DFA-ed by the White Sox earlier in the year.

This year’s draft is over so which teams are better positioned now than before the draft began?

Billy Henderson is one of the few whose job it is to help Cuban athletes defect from Cuba where it is an often a dangerous and risky operation.

While the All-Star Game was the most watched show on television for July 19, the overall viewership was down from the previous year.

There are some surprises at the top of the power rankings as the second half of the season is about to start.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2004, David Wright made his debut for the New York Mets.