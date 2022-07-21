Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 104: 7th Month Stretch

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

This week, the Mets and the rest of baseball took a pause for the All-Star Break. Brian and Chris reflect on the first half, the (slightly) concerning Jacob deGrom news, and get in about 2 sentences about their general All-Star Game thoughts.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Habibi - Anywhere But Here

Brian’s Music Pick:

Skeleton Key - Fantastic Spikes Through Balloon

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.