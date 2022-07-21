2022 Mets Draft profile: Cameron Foster

Houston native Cameron Foster attended George Bush High School in Richmond, Texas, graduating in 2017. At 6’5”, 170-pounds, his tall, thin frame hinted at future growth, but for the majority of his prep career, his fastball sat in the high-70s-to-mid-80s and that was not enough to attract interest from scouts and evaluators from professional teams. After graduating, he honored his commitment to Wharton County Junior College, a NJCAA school in Wharton, Texas.

In his freshman year, Foster appeared in 10 games, starting 1, and posted a 9.00 ERA in 26.0 innings, allowing 32 hits, walking 27, and striking out 29. In his sophomore year, he appeared in 13 games, starting 7 of them, and posted a 4.25 ERA in 59.1 innings, allowing 69 hits, walking 29, and striking out 65.

In 2020, he transferred to McNeese State University, a public university in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He made 4 appearances, starting 3 games in the pandemic-shortened season, but would be moved into the bullpen the following year, his redshirt junior season. The move benefitted Foster in some ways but hurt him in others. All in all, he posted a 5.32 ERA in 44.0 innings thrown over 22 games, saving 6, while allowing 40 hits, walking 24, and striking out 46. The 23-year-old remained in the closer role in 2022, his redshirt senior season and had his best collegiate season in his final year of collegiate eligibility. Appearing in 29 games and saving 12, he posted a 1.86 ERA in 63.0 innings, allowing 35 hits, walking 20, and striking out 84. He was named Southland Conference Relief Pitcher of the Year and to the All-Southland Conference First Team in recognition of his domination on the field.

The 6’5” Foster throws from a high-three-quarters arm slot. He stays very upright while pushing off the mound, resulting in a very high release point. His mechanics have some violence to them, a reason why he has historically struggled with his command and control. In addition to his fastball, Foster throws a curveball with 11-5 or true 12-6 up-and-down break when he really gets on top of the pitch. He is able to float the pitch into the zone for strikes or outside of the zone for swings-and-misses.