This Week in Mets Quotes: Your 2022 New York Mets All Stars

Your 2022 New York Mets: We all want Jake back.

“We all want Jake back. We all want him healthy. That is the most important thing. We want him to be productive and we want him to be Jake — the Jake that we love and know.” -David Peterson [New York Post]

Your 2022 New York Met All Stars.

“It means a lot. It’s something that I really take pride in. I’m really happy that I was able to play my way into the game. Hard work pays off and I’m really happy I get to represent my team and the city of New York in LA.” -Pete Alonso [New York Post]

“Last year was a tough year for me, so just being able to go out and work hard in the offseason and to kind of have a bounce-back season and to be recognized for that is pretty special to me. It gives me a lot of confidence. It shows that I can be one of the best players in the big leagues and take that going forward and prepare every single day and doing well. It does give me a lot of confidence that I can play with the best. This is gonna be a pretty special week and a half. We’re having our first child in the next few days, and the baby’s first game might be the All-Star Game at the stadium I always went to growing up.” -Jeff McNeil [New York Post]

“It was an emotional moment, something me and my family had been speaking of for a couple of days. I immediately changed my plans for the break.” -Starling Marte [New York Post]

“It means a lot because my Mets career didn’t start the way I wanted. But I’ve been able to get back on track and this year I made the All-Star team. I’m really happy. I think with this team, when I get into the game and get the big outs I prove to them that’s the guy the Mets traded for. I hope to face the three best hitters in the American League. Maybe I can face [Aaron] Judge. Who else made it? [Yordan]Alvarez, [Shohei] Ohtani? That would be awesome.” -Edwin Diaz [New York Post]

Juan Soto is great.

“That is the front office’s job, but all I can tell you is he is great. He’s a great person, a great teammate. I really enjoyed playing with him and I can only say good things about him.” -Max Scherzer [New York Post]

Really rooting for a better second half that Taijuan deserves.

“Very happy. I feel like I’m going out there and giving the team a chance to win every single time out, and that’s my job.” -Taijuan Walker [MLB]

A typical Mets offseason would have relied on Davis as 3rd, Smith in LF, McNeil in RF, Cano at 2nd, and prayers that the SP stays healthy.

“A lot of the things that Billy [Eppler] and the GM and ownership did in the offseason has really paid dividends for us and guys that have stepped up in this time of need.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

Now a Mets minor league scout, Gary Brown reflect on not being traded for Carlos Beltran over Zack Wheeler.

“For the Mets’ sake. They made the right decision.” -Gary Brown [MLB]

Pay them a living wage.

“It’s very different on this side. As a player, to this day, being picked in the first round was probably the most exciting moment of my career. I hope Jett [Williams] has a lot more exciting moments than that. It’s crazy, you don’t understand how much truly goes into it as a player. Then you get on this side, and the hours and hours and miles and everything that’s put into it, and the guys that are fighting for you — it’s an exciting process. And I don’t think you fully appreciate it until you go through a whole Draft cycle with a player.” -Gary Brown [MLB]

Lovely interview with Übermensch Richard Lewis.

“I was born in ’47 and Gil was already on the Brooklyn Dodgers. I guess by the time I was three I understood what baseball was. I was a fanatic. And Gil reminded me of my father, who died very young as well,” Lewis said. “My father could have been a ballplayer, but he had other things he had to do like provide for his family. But at any rate, he was a big strapping man, my father. A big, strong guy with huge hands. Actually, I think, Philadelphia wired him to go to Triple-A or Double-A, but he couldn’t do it.

“My father was not on the road like Gil would be as a Brooklyn Dodger, but he was a caterer and he was always out. It was 24/7 practically with parties. So I had that connection with my father and with Gil.” -Richard Lewis [Baseballhall.org]

Mets Tweets of the Week

#Mets Pete Alonso and #Padres Manny Machado each write current Mets first base coach Wayne Kirby during the All Star Game’s Stand Up To Cancer segment



Kirby coached Machado when he was with the Orioles and Padres pic.twitter.com/PixS1BTCEr — Nate Mendelson (@NateMendelson) July 20, 2022

News: Jacob deGrom experienced mild muscle soreness around his shoulder on Sunday. He played catch on Monday and Tuesday without issue, but the Mets pushed back his simulated game to Thursday "out of an abundance of caution." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 20, 2022

"I'm always ready for whatever they decide."



Catcher? DH? The #Mets' Francisco Álvarez (MLB's No. 2 prospect) continues his development while eyeing The Show: https://t.co/14ZS8Y7XbA pic.twitter.com/vw1xD8vLFu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 17, 2022

"The rest of us are sitting around like, ‘Woah, can we get some coaching over here, too?’"



With the MLB draft starting tomorrow, a chat with Seth Lugo about being a (very) late-round pick: https://t.co/ksYWiDzIuq — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 17, 2022

SiteBot FacePalm of the Week

