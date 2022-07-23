Meet the Mets

The Mets got their second half off on a low note, wasting a quality start from Max Scherzer by getting largely shut down by Yu Darvish and the Padres en route to a 4-1 loss.

The Mets certainly looked like a club that needed some offensive help last night, and they began to get that help by trading for Daniel Vogelbach.

The trade did require the Mets to give up Colin Holderman, which Billy Eppler tried to avoid. Yoan López replaced Holderman on the major league roster.

The Mets also added Travis Blankenhorn to the major league roster to replace the injured Dominic Smith, though he may not be long for the big leagues with Vogelbach en route.

The Vogelbach trade is the beginning of what will be a wild race to October over the next few months.

Jacob deGrom will make at least one more rehab start before making his return, to the chagrin of fans hoping he would return against the Yankees this upcoming week.

While Scherzer picked up the loss last night, he did also pass Bob Gibson on the all-time strikeout list.

Despite last night’s frustrations, the Mets do look like a good baseball team. David Roth says it, so you know it’s true.

Tomás Nido was hit by a pitch in the wrist while catching and eventually exited last night’s game. X-rays were negative, but there is still some cause for concern.

Taijuan Walker is fine after getting his shoulder and knee checked out last week, and he will begin his second half against the Yankees on Tuesday.

David Peterson will be available out of the bullpen for the time-being.

Tylor Megill is slowly but surely progressing back from his injury.

Also progressing: Trevor May, who should start a rehab assignment soon.

There will be no Kumar Rocker situation with at least of the Mets’ first round draft picks, as high school shortstop Jett Williams has signed with the club.

It’s been a long time coming, but Gil Hodges will finally enter Cooperstown.

Around the National League East

Shohei Ohtani kept the Braves in-check for six innings, but then they erupted for seven runs in the seventh inning and went on to defeat the Angels 8-1 to gain another game on the Mets in the NL East standings.

The Phillies got off to a pretty abysmal start to their second half, giving up fifteen to the lowly Cubs and losing 15-2.

The Marlins broke a streak of 37 consecutive innings without scoring a run and managed to put up eight against the Pirates, winning 8-1.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Patrick Corbin struggled and the Nationals lost, with our struggling DC friends going down 10-1 to the Diamondbacks.

The Braves announced the passing of Dwight Smith, a member of the 1995 World Series-winning Braves team.

The Nationals signed fifth overall pick Elijah Green for $6.5 million.

The Marlins will be without one of their most exciting players for an extended period, as All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back and will miss at least six weeks.

Around Major League Baseball

The Blue Jays scored a lot of runs last night. Like, a lot of runs.

A lot of factors played a role in the Mariners becoming the hottest team in baseball.

After impressing so mightily in the Home Run Derby, Julio Rodríguez was out of the Mariners’ lineup last night with left wrist soreness.

Seattle revealed the logo for next year’s All-Star Game.

The Reds suffered a frightening injury blow yesterday, as catcher Tyler Stephenson fractured his clavicle.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to lightheadedness and blurred vision.

Michael King left last night’s game against the Orioles and the reason why was devastating, as the Yankees relief ace has an elbow fracture which will end his season.

The Brewers added a bullpen piece by signing Jake McGee to a major league deal.

MLB.com offered second-half predictions for all thirty teams.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman, and Cleon Jones represented the Miracle Mets in the All-Star game on this date in 1969.