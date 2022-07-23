Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/23/22: Ramirez Rising

*All results from games played on Friday, July 22, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (41-50)
SYRACUSE 6, WORCESTER 5 (BOX)
Syracuse triumphed in extra innings in this one, scoring two in the top of the tenth and allowing only one. Khalil Lee and Mark Vientos had the extra inning RBIs, and Bryce Montes de Oca locked things down in the bottom half. On the offensive side, Gosuke Katoh homered, while Francisco Alvarez had a double and struck out twice.
- 3B Kramer Robertson: 1-4, 2 R, BB, K, SB (18)
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 K, E (1)
- LF Nick Plummer: 1-4, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
- RF Khalil Lee: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- DH Nick Dini: 1-4, K
- PH-DH Mark Vientos: 1-1, RBI
- 1B Gosuke Katoh: 2-4, R, HR (6), RBI, BB, K
- 2B Deven Marrero: 0-5, 2 K
- SS Tzu-Wei Lin: 0-4, 3 K
- CF Terrance Gore: 2-4, R, SB (2)
- RHP Tim Adleman: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Trevor Cahill: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP R.J. Alvarez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, H (2)
- RHP Trey Cobb: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (4-1), BS (1)
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, S (5)
Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets released RF Daniel Johnson.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-14/33-55)
HARTFORD 6, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)
Binghamton scored four runs in the sixth to tie the game, but couldn’t do any after that and eventually lost a one-run game. Mitch Ragan coughed up the run in the eighth, but the bullpen was generally good in this one. Garrison Bryant was the real culprit on the pitching side, allowing four runs in a four run start. On offense, Brett Baty tagged two doubles but also struck out twice.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-5, 2B, RBI, K
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-4, RBI
- 3B Brett Baty: 2-5, 2 2B, RBI, 2 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, E
- LF Carlos Cortes: 2-5, R, 2 2B, 2 K
- C Nick Meyer: 0-3, R, BB, E (4)
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-1, 2B
- CF Zach Ashford: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, BB, K
- RF Cody Bohanek: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Matt Winaker: 1-1, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Jesus Vargas: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Mitch Ragan: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, L (1-3)
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent RHP Harol Gonzalez on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (12-10/42-46)
BROOKLYN 10, JERSEY SHORE 3 (BOX)
Brooklyn scored ten runs, but the star in this one was on the mound. Carson Seymour struck out ten in six innings while allowing only three hits in what was probably his best outing as a pro. Alex Ramirez was equally impressive, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and tallying four hits. Stanley Consuegra had another extra base hit as well, but also struck out twice.
- LF Matt Rudick: 2-5, R, 2B
- DH Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, 2 R, BB, 2 K, SB (2)
- 2B Nic Gaddis: 0-1, 2 R, 4 BB
- CF Alex Ramirez: 4-5, R, 2B, HR (1), 5 RBI, SB (2)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-5, 2B, 2 K
- C Jose Mena: 1-5, RBI
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- RHP Carson Seymour: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 10 K, W (1-5)
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Daison Acosta: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (11-11/51-36)
JUPITER 9, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)
This is a game you’re better off forgetting. St. Lucie struck out more than twice as often as they hit. Meanwhile, the pitching was mediocre, and Joel Diaz couldn’t escape his fourth inning, though he did strikeout five without walking any.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, K
- DH Junior Tilien: 0-4
- 3B William Lugo: 0-4
- SS JT Riddle: 0-4, 2 K, E (1)
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-3, K
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 1-3, 2 K, E (10)
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 1-3, K
- LF Eduardo Salazar: 1-2, BB, K
- C Brady Smith: 0-3, 2 K
- LHP Mike Montgomery: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Jace Beck: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Joel Diaz: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated LHP Daniel Juarez from the temporarily inactive list.
Complex: FCL Mets (17-13)
FCL ASTROS 5, FCL METS 3 / 5 (BOX)
- 2B Hector Rodriguez: 0-2, K
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-2, R, 2B, E (2)
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 1-2, R, 2B, RBI, K
- RF Yeral Martinez: 0-2, 2 K
- LF Karell Paz: 0-1, RBI, K
- SS Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-2, 2 E (7)
- DH Blaine McIntosh: 0-1, R, BB, SB (2)
- 1B Luis Castillo: 0-1
- CF Francis De Leon: 0-1, K
- RHP Harol Gonzalez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Luis Rodriguez: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- RHP Kevin Ribon: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Star of the Night
Alex Ramirez
Goat of the Night
Garrison Bryant
