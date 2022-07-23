Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/23/22: Ramirez Rising

*All results from games played on Friday, July 22, 2022

SYRACUSE 6, WORCESTER 5 (BOX)

Syracuse triumphed in extra innings in this one, scoring two in the top of the tenth and allowing only one. Khalil Lee and Mark Vientos had the extra inning RBIs, and Bryce Montes de Oca locked things down in the bottom half. On the offensive side, Gosuke Katoh homered, while Francisco Alvarez had a double and struck out twice.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets released RF Daniel Johnson.

HARTFORD 6, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

Binghamton scored four runs in the sixth to tie the game, but couldn’t do any after that and eventually lost a one-run game. Mitch Ragan coughed up the run in the eighth, but the bullpen was generally good in this one. Garrison Bryant was the real culprit on the pitching side, allowing four runs in a four run start. On offense, Brett Baty tagged two doubles but also struck out twice.

Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent RHP Harol Gonzalez on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

BROOKLYN 10, JERSEY SHORE 3 (BOX)

Brooklyn scored ten runs, but the star in this one was on the mound. Carson Seymour struck out ten in six innings while allowing only three hits in what was probably his best outing as a pro. Alex Ramirez was equally impressive, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and tallying four hits. Stanley Consuegra had another extra base hit as well, but also struck out twice.

JUPITER 9, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

This is a game you’re better off forgetting. St. Lucie struck out more than twice as often as they hit. Meanwhile, the pitching was mediocre, and Joel Diaz couldn’t escape his fourth inning, though he did strikeout five without walking any.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated LHP Daniel Juarez from the temporarily inactive list.

FCL ASTROS 5, FCL METS 3 / 5 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez

Goat of the Night

Garrison Bryant