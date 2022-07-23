2022 Mets Draft profile: Jackson Lovich

Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Ross, who was a standout at Blue Valley West High School, one of the better prep players from Kansas available in the 2020 MLB Draft, and now currently an outfielder at Mizzou, Jackson Lovich has been an excellent player for Blue Valley West High School and was one of the better prep players from Kansas available in the 2022 MLB Draft. The shortstop help lead the BVWHS Jaguars to the Class 6A state championship this spring, batting .430 with seven home runs, en route to winning Kansas 6A Player of the Year and Gatorade Kansas Player of the Year honors.

Lovich’s 6’4”, 180-pound frame is lean and athletic, and his long, gangly limbs, slender frame, and thick shoulders suggest massive future growth. He stands square at the plate with a wide base, holding his hands high and wrapping his bat behind his head. His swing is smooth and fluid, but because the levers in his swing are long, his bat shows some swing-and-miss as a result. His bat speed is above-average and the shortstop shows excellent power as a result, registering exit velocities as high as 95 MPH at scouting events. Combined with the potential of future physical growth and swing optimizations, and Lovich flashes major power potential.

Defensively, he plays a fine shortstop at the present thanks to his athletic build, but his ability to stay there in the long term will depend on how much mass he adds to his body and how much quick-twitch athleticism he loses as a result. He is a below-average-to-fringe runner at the present, so his range is suboptimal, but has a strong arm. Third base is his most likely defensive home in the future, though the bat is expected to be strong enough for first base as well.

Lovich was originally committed to the University of Cincinnati, but changed it and now has a commitment to the University of Missouri.