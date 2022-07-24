Mets Morning News: Mets get catching help, May begins rehab assignment

Meet the Mets

The Mets dropped their third straight game, losing to the Padres 2-1. Chris Bassitt was excellent, striking out eleven Padres over seven innings of work. Bassitt’s only mistake came on the pitch following a pitch that should have been strike three to Manny Machado, but Machado sent the next pitch over the wall for a two-run homer. That turned out to be the difference in the game, as the Mets offense looked hapless for a second straight night, scratching a run in the ninth inning off closer Taylor Rodgers, which proved to be too little too late.

The Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from the Pirates for cash considerations. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment. However, the medical imaging on Tomás Nido’s bruised hand came back “good” and he was able to catch last night’s game without issue.

Trevor May will begin a rehab assignment today in Binghamtom. He’ll throw one inning and likely needs 4-5 rehab outings before returning to the big leagues.

Jacob deGrom is scheduled to have a work day today at Citi Field and tomorrow the Mets will have a better idea of when his next rehab start will be.

Will Sammon of The Athletic looks at the Mets’ outlook and objectives for the second half.

Tim Healey of Newsday argues that the Mets should look to make a deal with the Cubs for Willson Contreras and David Robertson.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post wonders if Edwin Díaz might be having the best season ever by a Mets reliever.

Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post takes a look back at the Mets trade for Gil Hodges in 1967.

Around the National League East

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Nationals are looking for four to five top young players in return for Juan Soto—a combination of prospects and major leaguers with very little MLB service time.

The Nationals were crushed by the Diamondbacks for the second straight day, this time losing 7-2.

The Braves racked up eleven hits, including a two-run homer by Austin Riley and beat the Angels 7-2.

Despite a strong performance from Zack Wheeler, the Phillies lost to the Cubs 6-2 in extra innings.

Pete Rose will attend the Phillies’ alumni celebration on August 7.

The Marlins were shut out 1-0 by José Quintana and the Pirates.

Fish Stripes explores what the Marlins should do at the trading deadline.

Around Major League Baseball

“There is no free lunch for the manager,” Tony La Russa said regarding taking the heat for the White Sox’s struggles this season.

ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian is being inducted into the Hall of Fame. ESPN reposted an article from 2021 containing the staff’s thoughts and reflections on Kurkjian’s work.

Rafael Devers could be heading to the injured list due to hamstring tightness, per manager Alex Cora.

The Yankees are considered “serious contenders” to acquire Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

Steven Matz left the Cardinals’ game against the Reds early with a left knee strain he sustained making a play in the field. It was his first start back from rehabbing a shoulder strain that kept him on the injured list for two months.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets had three representatives at the All-Star Game on this date in 1969.