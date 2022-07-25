From Complex To Queens, Episode 180: Top 10*

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

In Promote, Extend, Trade, the team ranks professional athletes who made the most of second chances they were given.

After, they review how the Mets’ minor league affiliates did this past week.

Following that, they go over the 2022 MLB Draft and highlight some of their favorite players.

Last, the guys give an unofficial update of their 2022 Top 10 prospect list, assuming everybody that the Mets drafted signs with the team.

