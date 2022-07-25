Mets Morning News: Big Boys

Meet the Mets

Though it looked dull near the start and end, the Mets managed to win one game against the Padres and send their lead in the NL East back to 1.5 games.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, ESPN.

You’ve almost definitely been saying Mark Canha’s name wrong, but it’s okay because he does too.

As Gil Hodges finally entered the Baseball Hall of Fame, Tom Seaver’s daughter and some of Gil’s former players were in attendance to commemorate the occasion.

If you find yourself wanting to see his Hall of Fame plaque in high definition, I have good news for you.

It will not come as a surprise to find out that the Mets plan on making more moves between now and next week’s trade deadline.

With the Red Sox having a historic meltdown, JD Martinez has found himself as one of the pieces on the Mets’ radar.

As he continues to make his way back to the majors, Jacob deGrom threw a bullpen session at Citi Field, away from most eyes.

Daniel Vogelbach, our newest and largest son, is very happy to be a part of the Mets and calling New York home.

Oh god he’s fast, run, get away, oh no it’s too late.

Max Scherzer is going to be pitching on normal rest against the Yankees on Wednesday night.

Around the National League East

Bailey Falter faltered and the Cubs took advantage as they left Philadelphia with a 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Ian Anderson got pounded right out of the gate and this game was essentially over before the Braves even batted as the Angels handed Atlanta a 9-1 loss.

There was some blown saves and Manfredball Drama in the final few innings, but the Marlins managed to escape Pittsburgh with a 6-5 win against the Pirates.

In an East-West last place battle, the Nationals took down the Diamondbacks in a 4-3 contest.

After Madison Bumgardner called him a clown, Victor Robles decided to look the part and find the most clownish red nose he could.

With Pete Rose being...Pete Rose, the Phillies found themselves having to put out a statement regarding his invitation to the 1980 team reunion.

Adam Duvall will undergo wrist surgery and miss the remainder of the Braves’ 2022 season.

Around Major League Baseball

The Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, Minnie Miñoso, and Buck O’Neil as the class of 2022.

Naturally, David Ortiz’s speech was just as entertaining as you’d expect it to be.

With the gap between the league and the players on the international draft not really getting any smaller, it seems that the idea is dead, for now.

When the St. Louis Cardinals arrive in Toronto for their two-game series with the Blue Jays, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will be back home thanks to the USA-Canada border law.

News for the Cardinals doesn’t get much better as Steven Matz tore his MCL during his first start back off the injured list.

For any future trips to Toronto, the entire Orioles 40-man roster is fully vaccinated and eligible to cross the border in a timely manner.

For now, Michael King needs surgery to repair his broken elbow, but depending on what the surgeons find, he could also require Tommy John Surgery.

This Date in Mets History

Legally, you are required to think about Billy Wagner and Guillermo Mota on their birthday.