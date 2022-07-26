Meet the Mets

The Mets were off last night, but they will begin the Subway Series tonight as they take on the Yankees at Citi Field.

The Mets are encouraging people to take public transportation to the game and arrive early. They are even offering $5 hot dogs before 6:10pm to coax people to show up early.

Rotating vendors will be stationed at the Coca Cola Corner for the remainder of the season, starting tonight. First up: Queens institution Utopia Bagels.

The Mets and Yankees enter this series as World Series contenders, but Joel Sherman discusses why better is needed from both, and why both teams can’t escape that underlying feeling.

Buck Showalter, who managed the Bronx Bombers from 1992 through the beginning of the 1996 season, will get his first true taste of the Subway Series tonight.

In the absence of Mets baseball, here is a photo of Max Scherzer with a giraffe at the Bronx Zoo.

Scherzer is excited for his Subway Series experience on Wednesday.

Jacob deGrom will make his next rehab start on Wednesday afternoon for Triple-A Syracuse.

Deesha Thosar explored the players the Mets should target as the deadline approaches.

Mike Axisa laid out players the Mets could look to add, as well as their biggest needs and trade chips.

The Mets have been linked to Josh Bell in the past, but Andy Martino says there has been no momentum towards a deal for the Washington slugger.

In the meantime, the club is continuing to scout Trey Mancini as an option.

Tim Britton brought us the latest This Week in Mets to catch you up on the week that was around the Amazins.

The Red Sox reached a ten-year deal with MassMutual to place their logo on Boston’s uniforms, and the Mets are looking to do something similar.

Around the National League East

Bryson Stott hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to lead the Phillies past the Braves 6-4 (and assist the Mets out in the process).

Bryce Harper did not have his pins removed yesterday while meeting with doctors. They are aiming to do that on Monday.

In Atlanta, it was revealed that Adam Duvall will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the tendon sheath in his left wrist, which will require surgery. Justin Toscano broke down how the Braves will piece together left field in his absence.

Matt Leach explained why a patient approach may behoove the Nationals as they look to potentially trade Juan Soto.

Meanwhile, Soto put on a show last night as the Nationals ended the Dodgers’ win streak with a 4-1 victory.

The Marlins were thrashed by the Reds 11-2.

Around Major League Baseball

The MLBPA has officially rejected MLB’s offer around an international draft. As a result, the qualifying offer system will remain in place.

MLB and the MLBPA released statements following the news.

Evan Drellich summed up each side’s position.

Buster Olney discussed why it matters that Minnie Minoso and Buck O’Neil finally made the Hall of Fame.

Carlos Beltran is among the players who will be on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2023.

Suzyn Waldman, Chris Russo, and Jeff Smulyan were elected into the Museum of Broadcast Communications Radio Hall of Fame. The Yankees released a statement congratulating Waldman on the honor.

Will Leitch ranked all eight MLB playoff races.

Mike Petriello listed nine power bats that will be available at the deadline.

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ talked about being linked to the Mets and Yankees, respectively, ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

The Rays will be without Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Zunino for the remainder of the season. Kiermaier will have surgery to repair a torn hip labrum, while Zunino will have surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome.

The Rangers inked Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal.

The Orioles climbed back up to .500 with a 5-1 win over the Rays.

The Red Sox beat the Guardians 3-1.

The Tigers mauled the Padres 12-4.

The Cubs used a late run to skate past the Pirates 3-2.

The Royals blanked the Angels 7-0.

The Rockies shut out the Brewers 2-0.

The Athletics stunned the Astros 7-5.

The Diamondbacks held the Giants off the board in a 7-0 victory.

The Mariners defeated the Rangers 4-3.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On Episode 180 of From Complex to Queens, the crew ranked the newcomers to the Mets’ farm system.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006, John Maine, Duaner Sanchez, Billy Wagner, and Aaron Heilman combined for 10 shutout innings, and the Mets walked it off on a José Valentín single off former Met Glendon Rusch to bring home Carlos Beltran in the bottom of the tenth.