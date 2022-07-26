UnforMETable, Episode 89: Jose Lima

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

In a career marked by a few high peaks and some very deep valleys, Jose Lima carved an indelible swath into baseball’s consciousness.

After struggling with the Tigers, the flamboyant Lima became a star in Houston, promoting his starts as ‘‘Lima Time” as he danced his way to an All Star season in 1999.

Lima fell back to earth and scuffled for several years before a renaissance season for the Dodgers in 2004. Signed as veteran rotation insurance for the Mets in 2006, Lima made the final four starts of his career in New York

