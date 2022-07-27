Meet the Mets

In an exciting battle at Citi Field on Tuesday night, the Mets came out on top against the Yankees 6-3. After Taijuan Walker gave up back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, Walker settled in to pitch six strong innings of three run ball for the Mets. The Mets offense did most of their heavy lifting in the bottom of the first, thanks to a Starling Marte solo home run, a Pete Alonso RBI double, and a Eduardo Escobar two-run homer, totaling 4 runs in the inning. Edwin Diaz closed out the game in electrifying fashion, striking out 4 Yankees’ batters en route to a four out save.

The Mets are interested in both Cubs reliever David Robertson, as well as catcher Wilson Contreras.

Max Scherzer is set to make his Subway Series debut tonight and his tenacity will be on full display.

Pirates GM Derek Shelton spoke about how the teams trade to send Daniel Vogelbach to the Mets came to fruition rather quickly. (This audio appears at the 5:05 mark of the segment)

James McCann is set to begin a rehab assignment this Thursday.

David Lennon writes that the Mets have more at stake than the Yankees in this Subway Series.

Around the National League East

Jon Heyman tweeted the Marlins will listen to trade offers for all of their players with the exception of Sandy Alcantra.

The Braves stopped their two game losing streak, beating the Phillies 6-3.

The Nationals beat the Dodgers in Los Angeles for the second straight night.

Around Major League Baseball

Joel Sherman writes both the Mets and Yankees have the options to find bullpen help.

The second overall pick in the MLB Draft, Druw Jones, may have to miss the remainder of the minor league season with a shoulder injury.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Wilson Contreras hugged all of his teammates as he soaked up what is most likely his last time playing at Wrigley Field as a member of the Cubs.

The Tigers reportedly have a willingness to trade “just about everyone” according to Ken Rosenthal.

The Red Sox are listening to offers for J.D. Martinez.

The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the IL with left Achilles tendinitis.

This Date in Mets History

Gary Carter was inducted into the Hall of Fame on this date in 2003.