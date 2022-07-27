Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the Mets’ acquisition of Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates in exchange for Colin Holderman. We also talk about the latest Mets trade rumors, including the Mets’ discussions with the Cubs about Willson Contreras and David Robertson, which would address a lot of roster needs for the Mets.

Next, we talk about the government’s lawsuit against the Cubs for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in their Wrigley Field renovations. We also discuss the heated exchange between Jim Salisbury and Nick Castellanos and—more relevant to the interests of this podcast—Matt Gelb’s weird reaction to Jamie Apody posting the exchange.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

