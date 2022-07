Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/27/22: Brett backs Binghamton

*All results from games played on July 26, 2022

OMAHA 5, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets activated right-handed pitcher Eric Orze from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets placed catcher Nick Dini on the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets activated shortstop JT Riddle from the 7-day injured list.

BINGHAMTON 8, NEW HAMPSHIRE 2 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated right-handed pitcher Antonio Santos.

HUDSON VALLEY 10 BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Third baseman Nic Gaddis has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the Syracuse Mets.

ST. LUCIE 8, PALM BEACH 2 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets activated center fielder Tanner Murphy from the 7-day injured list.

FCL ASTROS BLUE 5, FCL METS 2 / 5 INNINGS (BOX)

Star of the Night

William Lugo

Goat of the Night

Junior Santos