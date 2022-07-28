Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer was everything the Mets needed him to be against the Yankees. He held them scoreless through seven innings, including striking out Aaron Judge three times. Unfortunately the Yankees pounced as soon as he was lifted from the game. Gleyber Torres hit a two-run home run off David Peterson to tie it at two apiece. That set up the drama in the ninth for Starling Marte to walk it off for a sweet Subway Series sweep.

Pete Alonso put the Mets on the board first with a solo home run in the second inning. Before the game he earned the praise of his manager with how he has handled himself this season.

Max Scherzer was not a fan of using the PitchCom technology and thinks it should be banned from the game.

The Judge versus Scherzer battles were worth the price of admission and added to the drama of the night.

Seth Lugo played a key role in keeping the Yankees off the board to give the Mets a chance to win the game.

Jacob deGrom’s fourth rehab start was a bit shaky on the field but barring any setbacks, the next time he takes to the mound will be with the Mets.

When deGrom does finally make his return, he does not need to immediately seize the ace role since Max Scherzer is holding it down for now.

Trevor May is also nearing a return and might not be too far behind deGrom in returning to the team.

Around the National League East

In a strange twist of fate it was the Braves’ defense that faltered against the Phillies in their 7-2 loss.

The Marlins fell to Luis Castillo and the Reds by a score of 5-3.

The Phillies offense took advantage of the Atlanta misplays not only to take the game but to win the series.

Patrick Corbin was again awful as Washington dropped their series finale against the Dodgers.

Around Major League Baseball

Angels superstar Mike Trout was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition but the outfielder insists that he will be fine and will play again this season.

After their loss to the Mets, the Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Royals who is now more open to getting vaccinated.

The Trade Deadline is quickly approaching so who will be on the move once the deadline has passed?

The Orioles signed Jackson Holliday to a $8.19 million bonus after they selected him first overall in this year’s draft.

One of the young victims of the Robb Elementary mass shooting was a determined softball player and huge Jose Altuve fan so the grieving family is trying to find some comfort in baseball.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own potential trades and Jacob deGrom’s return were discussed.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2011, the Mets sent Carlos Beltrán to San Francisco in exchange for Zack Wheeler.