Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/26/22: May the Schwartz be with you

*All results from games played on Wednesday July 27, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (42-53)
OMAHA 10, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)
The Mets lost this game, but that result is far overshadowed by the rehabbing Mets who played today. Jacob deGrom got the start and was not his usual elite self, sitting more in the mid-90s and giving up two home runs in four innings of work. It seemed deGrom was intentionally holding back - whether that was part of a plan to keep his arm healthy or just him cruising in a final minor league tune up is unclear. If he feels okay, deGrom might be starting for the major league side as soon as next week. Trevor May appeared in this game as well, allowing a run in one inning of work. Also, Mark Vientos hit a home run.
- 3B Kramer Robertson: 3-4, BB, SB (20)
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, 2B, BB, K
- RF Nick Plummer: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- DH Mark Vientos: 2-4, R, HR (18), 3 RBI, BB
- 1B Daniel Palka: 1-5
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-4, 2B
- LF Khalil Lee: 1-4, R, 2B, K
- SS JT Riddle: 2-4, R
- CF Terrance Gore: 2-4, RBI, 2 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Jacob deGrom: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Trey Cobb: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Trevor May: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Sam Clay: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Roster Alert: New York Mets sent RHP Trevor May on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-16/34-57)
NEW HAMPSHIRE 6, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
A disastrous outing from Josh Hejka spoiled a good pitching duel, as the righty gave up five runs in the ninth to sink the Rumble Ponies. The offense did next to nothing, with Brett Baty tallying the lone multi-hit day and adding a walk to boot. Otherwise, nothing else to report here.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-3, BB, K
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-3, R, 2 K
- 3B Brett Baty: 2-3, BB
- DH Ronny Mauricio: 0-3, BB
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-2, RBI, BB, 2 K
- CF Zach Ashford: 0-3, K
- C Nick Meyer: 0-4, 2 K
- SS Cody Bohanek: 1-4, 2 K
- RF Matt Winaker: 0-3, K
- RHP Brooks Hall: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- RHP Willy Taveras: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Josh Hejka: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (4-2)
- RHP Mitch Ragan: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (15-11/45-47)
BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 2 (BOX)
A sixth inning grand slam from JT Schwartz propelled the Cyclones to a 6-2 win. The blast supported Luis Moreno’s excellent start, as he tallied seven strikeouts in six innings. Daison Acosta ultimately earned the win, even though he gave up two runs in three innings of work.
- LF Matt Rudick: 1-4, R, BB, SB (12)
- DH Rowdey Jordan: 1-5, R, RBI, 2 K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-3, RBI, BB
- 2B Nic Gaddis: 0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K, E (13), CS (2)
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-4, R, 2B, HR (4), 4 RBI
- SS Jose Peroza: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- C Jose Mena: 0-4
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 0-2, R, 2 BB, K, SB (16), CS (3)
- RHP Luis Moreno: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, W (1-4)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, S (4)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (13-13/53-38)
PALM BEACH 6, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)
Maybe the Mets should’ve sent deGrom to mow down the Cardinals again. Without a rehabbing top of the line major league starter, St. Lucie couldn’t hold back Palm Beach, parading out seven pitchers in a 6-4 loss. The rehabbing Harol Gonzalez - returning form Tommy John - coughed up three runs, as did Saul Gonzalez. On the plus side, Raul Beracierta hit two homers.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 0-5, 5 K
- 1B William Lugo: 3-5, R, 2B, RBI, E (11)
- SS Junior Tilien: 0-5, K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 1-4, 2B, RBI, BB, K, SB (14), CS (7), E (2)
- 3B Justin Guerrera: 0-5, 3 K, E (11)
- LF Raul Beracierta: 3-4, 2 R, 2 HR (9), 2 RBI, K
- 2B Warren Saunders: 2-4, R, K
- DH Eduardo Salazar: 1-3, 2B, BB
- PR-DH Ronis Aybar: 0-0
- C Brady Smith: 0-2, K, E (1)
- LHP Mike Montgomery: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Harol Gonzalez: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Reyson Santos: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Christian Scott: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Saul Gonzalez: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets placed LHP Javier Atencio on the 7-day injured list.
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Christian Scott from the 7-day injured list.
Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent RHP Harol Gonzalez on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.
Complex: FCL Mets (18-13)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
J.T. Schwartz
Goat of the Night
Josh Hejka
Loading comments...