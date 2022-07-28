Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/26/22: May the Schwartz be with you

*All results from games played on Wednesday July 27, 2022

OMAHA 10, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

The Mets lost this game, but that result is far overshadowed by the rehabbing Mets who played today. Jacob deGrom got the start and was not his usual elite self, sitting more in the mid-90s and giving up two home runs in four innings of work. It seemed deGrom was intentionally holding back - whether that was part of a plan to keep his arm healthy or just him cruising in a final minor league tune up is unclear. If he feels okay, deGrom might be starting for the major league side as soon as next week. Trevor May appeared in this game as well, allowing a run in one inning of work. Also, Mark Vientos hit a home run.

Roster Alert: New York Mets sent RHP Trevor May on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 6, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

A disastrous outing from Josh Hejka spoiled a good pitching duel, as the righty gave up five runs in the ninth to sink the Rumble Ponies. The offense did next to nothing, with Brett Baty tallying the lone multi-hit day and adding a walk to boot. Otherwise, nothing else to report here.

BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 2 (BOX)

A sixth inning grand slam from JT Schwartz propelled the Cyclones to a 6-2 win. The blast supported Luis Moreno’s excellent start, as he tallied seven strikeouts in six innings. Daison Acosta ultimately earned the win, even though he gave up two runs in three innings of work.

PALM BEACH 6, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

Maybe the Mets should’ve sent deGrom to mow down the Cardinals again. Without a rehabbing top of the line major league starter, St. Lucie couldn’t hold back Palm Beach, parading out seven pitchers in a 6-4 loss. The rehabbing Harol Gonzalez - returning form Tommy John - coughed up three runs, as did Saul Gonzalez. On the plus side, Raul Beracierta hit two homers.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets placed LHP Javier Atencio on the 7-day injured list.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Christian Scott from the 7-day injured list.

Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent RHP Harol Gonzalez on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

J.T. Schwartz

Goat of the Night

Josh Hejka