Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 105: The Best Team in New York (Right Now)

After dropping the first two games to the Padres in frustrating fashion, the Mets have won three straight and have looked damn good doing it. Brian and Chris discuss the Subway Series sweep, the looming trade deadline, and just how special this season has been thus far.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Ty Segall - “Hello, Hi”

Brian’s Music Pick:

Brian Blade and the Fellowship Band - Body and Shadow

