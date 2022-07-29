This Week in Mets Quotes: Mets Sweep the Yankees, Max says this is fun

Your 2022 New York Mets: This is fun.

“This is fun. This is for bragging rights of New York.” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

Mets Sweep The Yankees

“We’ve played a lot of emotional games here, already. Any time you play in New York and you play in front of our fans there is a real engagement. I understand why it might be a little different level tonight and rightfully so, but pressure is what you make of it and it’s a privilege.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

“It’s like I told the players in the advance meeting: I said they should relish playing in this environment and have fun, draw something from it. We’ll be able to reach back for it as we go forward.” -Buck Showalter [New York Post]

“I like playing teams that like to win and also like to compete and battle because it forces us as players to reach a new level. I like to showcase those skills, especially against those good teams.” -Starling Marte [New York Post]

“You have got to want the ball in these type of situations and have got to go out there and face the best. The Yankees, they are obviously one of the best teams in the AL for a reason. It’s fun to have them come to your park and get to face them and you want to beat them. You respect how good they are. That is what you measure yourself against is the best.” -Max Scherzer [New York Post]

“I never played in a major league playoff game before, but if I had to guess this is what it would be like.” -Pete Alonso [New York Post]

“I started laughing [when asked about his flubbed throw.] After that I made my pitches and got the outs.” -Edwin Diaz [New York Post]

“It was honestly like a World Series home run. I’ve never played in an environment like that.” -Eduardo Escobar [MLB]

Chris Bassitt: innings eater

“My job here is to eat innings — I’m eating innings. I’ll be pretty upset if I’m losing in the playoffs [like this]. Right now, just keep grinding. I know these games are frustrating from all standpoints, but overall it’s OK.” -Chris Bassitt [New York Post]

During his on field interview, Canha mentioned that Jeff McNeil pre-game meal is often Lunchables.

“You guys know how I like to eat, this can help pay for all those meals.” -Mark Canha [New York Post]

There was apparently another series this past week.

“We just ran into two buzz saws. Yu Darvish, he’s a multi-time All-Star, and then obviously Blake Snell has Cy Young capabilities. When you get guys with that type of stuff that are on, it’s tough. Joe Musgrove, he’s a hell of a pitcher, he’s an All-Star. So we did a really good job today. We needed this one. This one was huge for us today.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

Pete getting it done all year.

“We hadn’t really gotten it done. Pete giving us the first lead of the whole series, it gave us a little boost. We got going. It was just a matter of us getting the wheel going, and Pete got it for us.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

This.

“I would definitely put [Alonso] in that elite group [of hitters]. You see it from the other side of playing against him, but it’s a lot better to be on his team.” - Daniel Vogelbach [MLB]

Mets Tweets of the Week

Tuesday at Citi also marks the return of the Coca-Cola corner with a new food truck that'll rotate vendors each season. First up will be Utopia Bagels and I will 100% do a food review next time I can because I'm categorically incapable of saying no to food from a truck. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) July 25, 2022

A propos of absolutely nothing: Max Scherzer went to the Bronx Zoo today with his wife and kids.



The Mets passed along this picture of the three-time Cy Young Award winner and a giraffe: pic.twitter.com/kZ4Kacyqmh — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 25, 2022

Daniel Vogelbach went second to home in less than 8 seconds. pic.twitter.com/oO7RklVBra — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2022

