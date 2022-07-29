Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/27/22: Francisco Álvarez plays hero

*All results from games played on Thursday July 28, 2022

SYRACUSE 5, OMAHA 3 (BOX)

Syracuse went down 1-0 in the first, but quickly came back to take the lead in the bottom of the frame on a Travis Blankenhorn single and a wild pitch (scoring Francisco Álvarez). They traded runs in the fourth, with the Mets scoring their run on a Michael Perez sacrifice fly. Omaha tied the game at three in the eighth, which held until the bottom of the ninth.

Tzu-Wei Lin lead the ninth off with a fly out, but a Kramer Robertson triple set the Mets up well. Omaha decided to pitch to Álvarez, which would prove to be a very bad decision for them, as Álvarez took an 1-2 pitch very far over the left field fence for the win.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 17, BINGHAMTON 8 (BOX)

So, in a box score you do not see everyday, Binghamton scored eight runs but lost by nine. They hit three home runs — two by Ronny Mauricio, and one by Brett Baty — and overall had a good offensive day, but they could not overcome the myriad of poor pitching performances.

Dedniel Nuñez was the only Rumble Ponies pitcher to not surrender a run in his outing, as Binghamton had about the worst collective pitching performance one could imagine.

On a brighter note, James McCann had his first rehab assignment, going 1-3 and catching six innings before getting pulled.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent C James McCann on a rehab assignment to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

HUDSON VALLEY 5, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

Brooklyn led 2-1 going into the eighth, despite the 5-2 loss. Hudson Valley opened up the scoring in the second, though Alex Ramirez got the Cyclones back into it, as he continuees his strong season. Ramirez tied the game in the fourth with his third home run in six games, and he got the Cyclones the lead on an RBI single in the sixth.

It fell apart in the eighth, however, as Hudson Valley scored four runs in the frame, though three were unearned due to a Stanley Consuegra error.

ST. LUCIE 9, PALM BEACH 8 (BOX)

Palm Beach got the scoring started with a run in the first. St, Lucie answered that and more in the third, on the back of back-to-back-to-back solo home runs by Fernando Villalobos, Tanner Murphy, and William Lugo. Palm Beach got two more in the fourth, though Murphy got one back with an RBI single, and Junior Tilien got the other back with a bases loaded walk. The Cardinals scored two — again — in the fifth to tie it, and three in the sixth to take a 8-5 lead.

The Mets, refusing to lay down in this one, rallied back to tie it in the bottom of the frame. Tilien drove one in with a double, Raul Beracierta singled the second run of the inning home, and Carlos Dominguez drove in the third of the inning with a double. Lugo drove in the final run of the game with an RBI ground out in the seventh, and Joshua Cornielly threw a solid two innings for the save.

FCL METS 11, FCL ASTROS 0 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Francisco Álvarez

Goat(s) of the Night

The Binghamton pitching staff