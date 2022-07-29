Mets Morning News for July 29, 2022

Meet the Mets

The Mets had the day off yesterday following their two-game sweep of the Yankees, but they made a trade with the Reds for outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl.

Drew Smith officially hit the injured list with a lat issue.

Brandon Nimmo has been slumping and is trying to find his way out of it.

After thoroughly dominating Aaron Judge on Wednesday night, Max Scherzer acknowledged that Judge is fully capable of beating him, too.

Around the National League East

The Nationals are still talking Juan Soto trade possibilities with several teams, but the division rival Mets don’t seem like their most likely partner right now.

The Phillies eked out a win over the Pirates.

The Marlins beat the lowly Reds.

Around Major League Baseball

The Red Sox are looking like sellers, but Xander Bogaerts says he’s been told he won’t be traded.

Paul DeJong might be returning to the Cardinals this weekend.

Lefty reliever Andrew Chafin was placed on the restricted list by the Tigers ahead of their series in Toronto, a move that’s been used for unvaccinated players who are not permitted to enter Canada.

