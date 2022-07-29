Mets add Naquin, call up Nogosek and Clay, option Peterson, DFA Jankowski

Ahead of tonight’s series opener with the Marlins, the Mets made a number of roster moves to accommodate both Drew Smith’s trip to the Injured List and the acquisition of Tyler Naquin from the Reds.

To make room for Naquin on the 40-man and active rosters, the Mets designated Travis Jankowski for assignment. Jankowski put up a 0.0 dWAR this season as a perfectly cromulent fourth outfielder defensively. Offensively, his 34 OPS+ just wasn’t able to cut it, especially with Naquin, a much, much better hitter, now on the roster.

Taking Drew Smith’s spot on the active roster is Sam Clay, who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Phillies back on July 10th, who had claimed Clay from the Nationals just five days earlier.

Unrelated to those moves, the Mets optioned David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse and called up Stephen Nogosek to take his place. With Jacob deGrom set to rejoin the rotation next week, and Peterson’s bullpen experiment not being particularly fruitful, it makes sense that they want to keep him stretched out in case of injury in the minors.