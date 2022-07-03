Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/3/22: Suboptimal Mets

*All results from games played on July 2, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (31-45)
LEHIGH VALLEY 9, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)
David Griffin was solid early on, but when the wheels fell off, they really fell off. Trey Cobb relieved him and was worse, and that’s not a recipe for winning ballgames. All in all, the Syracuse pitchers combined to allow 18 hits. That the IronPigs only scored nine runs on 18 hits is…something. Not sure if I’d say a good thing or bad thing, but it was a thing.
- SS Kramer Robertson: 2-3, BB, HBP
- LF Nick Plummer: 0-4, RBI, BB, 2 K
- DH Mark Vientos: 0-4, RBI, 2 K
- C Patrick Mazeika: 1-4, R, HR (2), RBI, K
- 1B Nick Meyer: 1-2, R, 2B, BB, HBP
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 1-3, R, HR (5), 2 RBI, K, E (2)
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 1-4
- 3B Luke Ritter: 1-4, R, 2 K
- RF Quinn Brodey: 2-4, R, 2B, K, E (2)
- RHP David Griffin: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Trey Cobb: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Yennsy Diaz: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- LHP Alex Claudio: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-3/30-44)
BINGHAMTON 11, HARTFORD 3 (BOX)
Francisco Alvarez has been a near unstoppable force these last couple of weeks, but the Hartford YardGoats were able to contain him, limiting the burgeoning star to a 1-4 evening. The catcher is just one young man on a team of many, and Hartford was unable to contain the rest of the Rumble Pony starting lineup.
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-5, R, RBI, 3 K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, BB, K
- 3B Brett Baty: 1-4, R, HR (10), 3 RBI, 2 K, HBP
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, 2B, K, E (15)
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-4, R, BB, K
- DH Hayden Senger: 1-5, R, HR (3), 2 RBI, K
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB, K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 3-4, 2 R, RBI, HBP
- RF Zach Ashford: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, HR (3), 4 RBI
- RHP Mitch Ragan: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, BLK, HBP
- RHP Jose Butto: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, HBP, W (5-5)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (5-3/35-39)
HUDSON VALLEY 2, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)
Talk about hard luck loss. Luis Moreno gave up a pair of runs over six innings while striking out nine, but still got tagged with the loss. JT Schwartz and Brandon Fryman were the only Cyclones to actually manage hits, with Brooklyn’s only run coming thanks to a throwing error.
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-4
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-4, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-3, 2B, BB
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-3, BB, K, CS (1)
- DH Joe Suozzi: 0-2, R, 2 K, HBP
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, K
- RF Tanner Murphy: 0-3, K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-2, BB
- 2B Branden Fryman: 1-3, K, SB (6), CS (1)
- RHP Luis Moreno: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, L (0-3)
- RHP Justin Courtney: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (3-5/43-30)
JUPITER 8, ST. LUCIE 6 (BOX)
Robert Colina didn’t have his best stuff and got knocked around in his four-plus innings of work. The St. Lucie offense got 16 men on base thanks to 12 hits and 4 walks, but struggled to convert those runners into runs, plating only 6 men on the evening. Not optimal.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, R, BB, 2 K
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 2-5, 2 R, K, E (3)
- 3B William Lugo: 3-5, 2B, 3 RBI
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-5, 3 K
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 3-4, RBI, BB, K, CS (8)
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 1-5, E (7)
- DH Raul Beracierta: 1-4, 2 R, HR (5), RBI, K
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-3, R, BB
- RHP Robert Colina: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 2 WP
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 2 HBP, E (2)
Complex: FCL Mets (12-7)
FCL METS 6, FCL MARLINS 1 (BOX)
- CF Hector Rodriguez: 1-4, RBI, K
- REHAB ALERT DH Scott Ota: 0-4, 2 K
- REHAB ALERT SS Wilmer Reyes: 2-4, R, HR (2), RBI, K
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 0-4
- 3B Gregory Guerrero: 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 2-2, R, HBP
- LF Ronis Aybar: 1-2, R, 3B, RBI, BB, K
- C Andriel Lantigua: 1-3, RBI
- RF Francis De Leon: 0-2, R, K, HBP, SB (1)
- RHP Richard Brito: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Kevin Ribon: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, HBP
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, W (1-1)
- RHP Jean Calderon: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Star of the Night
Luis Moreno
Goat of the Night
Robert Colina
