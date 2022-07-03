Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/3/22: Suboptimal Mets

*All results from games played on July 2, 2022

LEHIGH VALLEY 9, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

David Griffin was solid early on, but when the wheels fell off, they really fell off. Trey Cobb relieved him and was worse, and that’s not a recipe for winning ballgames. All in all, the Syracuse pitchers combined to allow 18 hits. That the IronPigs only scored nine runs on 18 hits is…something. Not sure if I’d say a good thing or bad thing, but it was a thing.

BINGHAMTON 11, HARTFORD 3 (BOX)

Francisco Alvarez has been a near unstoppable force these last couple of weeks, but the Hartford YardGoats were able to contain him, limiting the burgeoning star to a 1-4 evening. The catcher is just one young man on a team of many, and Hartford was unable to contain the rest of the Rumble Pony starting lineup.

HUDSON VALLEY 2, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Talk about hard luck loss. Luis Moreno gave up a pair of runs over six innings while striking out nine, but still got tagged with the loss. JT Schwartz and Brandon Fryman were the only Cyclones to actually manage hits, with Brooklyn’s only run coming thanks to a throwing error.

JUPITER 8, ST. LUCIE 6 (BOX)

Robert Colina didn’t have his best stuff and got knocked around in his four-plus innings of work. The St. Lucie offense got 16 men on base thanks to 12 hits and 4 walks, but struggled to convert those runners into runs, plating only 6 men on the evening. Not optimal.

FCL METS 6, FCL MARLINS 1 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Luis Moreno

Goat of the Night

Robert Colina