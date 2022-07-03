Meet the Mets

Trevor Williams was hurt by the long ball in his start against the Rangers. He gave up five runs all coming off three blasts by the bottom of the Texas lineup. Tommy Hunter also gave up a home run and the Mets offense couldn’t recover despite hitting two blasts of their own. They will now look to Carlos Carrasco to take the series.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue , Daily News, Newsday, North Jersey

The Mets offense is clearly struggling right now so what pieces will the team look to add at the deadline?

With the division lead now shrunk to a slim margin, the Mets can’t afford to wait to get help.

Could the Mets find what they are looking for on the Rangers?

Jacob deGrom’s return is moving closer since he is set to make his first rehab start for St. Lucie.

According to Buster Olney, the Braves would be seen as the favorites to land deGrom should he choose to opt out of his contract.

After a dominant June, Edwin Díaz was named the National League’s Reliever of the Month.

Keith Hernandez is extremely honored by the organization retiring his number.

The team is reportedly promoting top prospect Francisco Álvarez to Triple-A.

Around the National League East

The Braves took down the lowly Reds by a score of 4-1.

The Cardinals hit four straight home runs in the first inning against the Phillies and Philadelphia never recovered in their 7-6 loss.

The Nationals lost their third game in a row after dropping their second straight to the Marlins 5-3.

Washington extended both GM Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez through next season.

Around Major League Baseball

Jonathan Villar is headed out west to join former teammates Noah Syndergaard and Aaron Loup on the Angels.

Red Sox starter Rich Hill was placed on the injured list with a knee sprain.

When Fernando Tatis finally returns to the Padres could he make a move to the outfield?

After suffering a cracked rib, Dodgers star Mookie Betts is close to returning to the lineup.

This Date in Mets History

Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle this season, but on this date in 1996 Alex Ochoa helped lead the Mets to victory over the Phillies with a cycle of his own.