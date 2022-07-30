Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/30/22: PROMOAT Baty

*All results from games played on Friday July 29. 2022

SYRACUSE 9, OMAHA 4 (BOX)

Travis Blankenhorn kept rolling, knocking another home run and a double in an offensive drubbing of the Storm Chasers. Blankenhorn added an incredible catch to boot, coming in hard to make a great diving catch while playing out of position in right field. Someone give this man a chance. Gosuke Katoh also went deep and had two hits, while Francisco Alvarez walked twice and singled. A cavalcade of Mets pitchers combined to be good enough to make the big offensive day stand up.

BINGHAMTON 12, NEW HAMPSHIRE 8 (BOX)

Brett Baty practically won this game by himself, blasting two home runs and driving in seven as he continues to terrorize the Eastern League. Prior to tonight’s game, Baty had hit .343/.429/.581 since the start of June with 11 HR in 198 PA. He came into tonight with a 12 game hitting streak during which he’s batting better than .500. Clearly it’s time to promote him to Triple-A, and I imagine that will likely come soon after the trade deadline if he’s still on the roster.

Anyway, the pitching was bad in this one, and Baty did need some help. Nick Meyer drove in two with a very full stat line despite only having one hit, and additional runs came from Matt Winaker and Matt O’Neill. Difficult to focus on anything else when your teammate is performing at a superhuman level.

BROOKLYN 5, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)

The Cyclones struck out eleven times but strung together a couple of rallies to get the win despite their whiff-happy ways. Stanley Consuegra and Alex Ramirez were mediocre, but Shervyen Newton lead the way with a homer and three balls. On the mound, Dominic Hamel struck out six in six scoreless innings as he continues a strong run in High-A.

PALM BEACH 6, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

Four solo shots didn’t provide enough offense for St. Lucie in a loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals. Junior Tilien was particularly impressive, hitting two bombs and walking in a perfect day at the dish. William Lugo and Justin Guerrera also went deep, but that wasnt’t enough to cover up poor outings from Franklin Sanchez and Raimon Gomez.

GAME 1: FCL METS 9, FCL CARDINALS 0 / 7 (BOX)

GAME 2: FCL METS 9, FCL CARDINALS 7 / 7 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Brett Baty

Goat(s) of the Night

Raimon Gomez