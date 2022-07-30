Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/30/22: PROMOAT Baty

*All results from games played on Friday July 29. 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (44-53)
SYRACUSE 9, OMAHA 4 (BOX)
Travis Blankenhorn kept rolling, knocking another home run and a double in an offensive drubbing of the Storm Chasers. Blankenhorn added an incredible catch to boot, coming in hard to make a great diving catch while playing out of position in right field. Someone give this man a chance. Gosuke Katoh also went deep and had two hits, while Francisco Alvarez walked twice and singled. A cavalcade of Mets pitchers combined to be good enough to make the big offensive day stand up.
- SS Kramer Robertson: 1-4, R, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-3, R, RBI, 2 BB, K
- LF Nick Plummer: 0-4, R, BB, K
- DH Mark Vientos: 1-4, 2 RBI, BB, K
- RF Travis Blankenhorn: 3-5, 2 R, 2B, HR (13), 2 RBI
- 1B Gosuke Katoh: 2-4, 2 R, 3B, HR (7), 2 RBI, K
- 2B Deven Marrero: 2-3, R, RBI, BB
- 3B JT Riddle: 0-4
- CF Terrance Gore: 1-3, R, BB, K, SB (3)
- LHP Nate Fisher: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- LHP Locke St. John: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (4-2)
- RHP Yennsy Diaz: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- LHP Thomas Szapucki: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Michel Otanez: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- LHP Alex Claudio: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-17/34-58)
BINGHAMTON 12, NEW HAMPSHIRE 8 (BOX)
Brett Baty practically won this game by himself, blasting two home runs and driving in seven as he continues to terrorize the Eastern League. Prior to tonight’s game, Baty had hit .343/.429/.581 since the start of June with 11 HR in 198 PA. He came into tonight with a 12 game hitting streak during which he’s batting better than .500. Clearly it’s time to promote him to Triple-A, and I imagine that will likely come soon after the trade deadline if he’s still on the roster.
Anyway, the pitching was bad in this one, and Baty did need some help. Nick Meyer drove in two with a very full stat line despite only having one hit, and additional runs came from Matt Winaker and Matt O’Neill. Difficult to focus on anything else when your teammate is performing at a superhuman level.
- C Nick Meyer: 1-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K, SB (2), E (5)
- 2B Luke Ritter: 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, E (10)
- LF Brett Baty: 3-5, 2 R, 2 HR (16), 7 RBI
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, R, BB, K, SB (12)
- CF Carlos Cortes: 1-4, R, BB, K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 1-4, 2B, 2 K, E (9)
- PR-RF Zach Ashford: 0-0, R
- 3B Cody Bohanek: 0-1, 2 R, 3 BB
- RF-1B Matt Winaker: 0-2, R, RBI
- DH Matt O’Neill: 1-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 K
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, W (1-0)
- RHP David Griffin: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, H (1)
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, H (1)
- RHP Mitch Ragan: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (16-12/46-48)
BROOKLYN 5, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)
The Cyclones struck out eleven times but strung together a couple of rallies to get the win despite their whiff-happy ways. Stanley Consuegra and Alex Ramirez were mediocre, but Shervyen Newton lead the way with a homer and three balls. On the mound, Dominic Hamel struck out six in six scoreless innings as he continues a strong run in High-A.
- LF Rowdey Jordan: 2-4, 2 R, BB, 2 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-5, RBI, 2 K
- DH Alex Ramirez: 1-3, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- 2B Nic Gaddis: 2-5, 2 RBI
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, BB, K
- C Jose Mena: 1-4
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-1, 2 R, HR (4), RBI, 3 BB
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, W (2-0)
- RHP Oscar Rojas: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, H (1)
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, S (2)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (14-14/54-39)
PALM BEACH 6, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)
Four solo shots didn’t provide enough offense for St. Lucie in a loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals. Junior Tilien was particularly impressive, hitting two bombs and walking in a perfect day at the dish. William Lugo and Justin Guerrera also went deep, but that wasnt’t enough to cover up poor outings from Franklin Sanchez and Raimon Gomez.
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, K
- 3B William Lugo: 1-4, R, HR (9), RBI, K
- SS Junior Tilien: 3-3, 2 R, 2 HR (11), 2 RBI, BB
- RF-LF Raul Beracierta: 0-4, 3 K, E
- LF-RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 0-3, BB, K
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 2-3, R, HR (8), RBI, BB, K, SB (3)
- DH Fernando Villalobos: 0-2, BB
- C Brady Smith: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Franklin Sanchez: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, E (1)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Raimon Gomez: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, L (3-3)
- RHP Reyson Santos: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Saul Gonzalez: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Complex: FCL Mets (22-14)
GAME 1: FCL METS 9, FCL CARDINALS 0 / 7 (BOX)
- CF Blaine McIntosh: 2-5, 2 RBI, 3 K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-4, RBI, BB, K, SB (3)
- DH Wilfredo Lara: 1-4, R, BB, 2 K, SB (6)
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 2-3, R, 2B, K
- 1B Vincent Perozo: 0-1, BB
- RF Ronis Aybar: 1-2, R, 2B, BB, K
- RF Eric Santana: 0-2, 2 K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 1-4, R, K
- LF Karell Paz: 3-4, 3 R, 2 2B, RBI, SB (1)
- C Andriel Lantigua: 0-2, R, RBI, BB, K
- 3B Luis Castillo: 1-2, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 K, W (2-2)
GAME 2: FCL METS 9, FCL CARDINALS 7 / 7 (BOX)
- CF Blaine McIntosh: 1-5, R, HR 3), 2 RBI, 2 K
- C Jose Hernandez: 0-3, 2 E (2)
- C Andriel Lantigua: 1-1, R, 2B
- 1B Vincent Perozo: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- RF Karell Paz: 3-4, 2 R, 2B, HR (2), 2 RBI
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 1-3, K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 2-4, R
- SS Jefrey De Los Santos: 2-4, R, HR (1), 3 RBI, K
- LF Eric Santana: 0-4, R, 3 K
- DH Luis Castillo: 1-4, R, 2 K
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Kevin Ribon: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Jonaiker Palacios: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, W (1-1)
Star of the Night
Brett Baty
Goat(s) of the Night
Raimon Gomez
