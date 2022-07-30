Carrasco, Lindor power Mets past Marlins

Powered by a strong start from Carlos Carrasco, the Mets continued their recent hot streak, defeating the Miami Marlins 4-0 to win their fifth game in a row.

Making his final start in the month of July, Carrasco was exceptional tonight, efficiently working through the Marlins lineup. Carrasco ran into a little bit of trouble in the bottom of the first inning, putting two runners on base, but was able to escape the jam without allowing any runs.

For the rest of the night, Carrasco was on his A game, hardly ever putting traffic on the bases. His final line for the game was 7.2 scoreless innings pitched with 7 strikeouts, while allowing just four base hits. Carrasco’s performance was enough to earn him his 100th win in his major league career.

At the plate, the Mets’ offense was relatively quiet compared to some of their performances over the last week, but they still got the job done. Jeff McNeil produced the first run of the game for the Mets with a solo home run in the third inning off Marlins starter Nick Neidert. The Mets were able to plate another run in this inning as well thanks to a Francisco Lindor RBI single, scoring Tomás Nido.

In the top of the eighth inning, Lindor provided the Mets with an insurance run and his second RBI of the night with one swing, sending a ball deep to right field for his 17th home run of the season and his third hit of the night. Lindor’s two RBI’s put him at a very nice 69 runs driven in for the season, reminding us that he is an indispensable part of this team.

Also in the eighth inning, J.D. Davis got in on the home run fun while pinch hitting for Daniel Vogelbach. Davis hit a 444 foot bomb to dead center field, putting the Mets on top 4-0. While Davis’ days on the Mets may be numbered with the trade deadline looming, it was nice to see him contribute to the team.

Pitching in relief of Carlos Carrasco was Seth Lugo, who had his second straight strong relief appearance, recording the final four outs of the game.

The Mets will now go for the series sweep and their sixth win in a row tomorrow afternoon as Taijuan Walker takes the mound.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Fish Stripes

Box Scores

ESPN

MLB

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Carlos Carrasco, +42.8% WPA

Big Mets loser: Pete Alonso, -8.1% WPA

Mets pitchers: +44% WPA

Mets hitters: +5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Jeff McNeil’s solo home run in the third inning, +12.5% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Lewin Diaz’s single in the bottom of the fourth inning, -4.9% WPA