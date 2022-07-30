Mets sign top draft pick Kevin Parada

The Mets have signed Kevin Parada, their top pick in the 2022 amateur draft, to a deal for $5,019,735, per Jim Callis of MLB.com. That’s slightly over slot value for the 11th overall pick in the draft this year, which was set at $4,780,700, and you can keep track of all of the Mets’ signings from this draft in the Amazin’ Avenue draft pick tracker.
Here’s some of what Steve Sypa had to say about Parada in his profile of the catcher:
One of the best high school catchers in the 2020 MLB Draft, Parada could have very easily been drafted within the first few rounds of the draft, but his strong commitment to Georgia Tech coupled with the fact that the 2020 MLB Draft was shortened to just five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic left Parada undrafted, one of the most, if not the most, talented eligible players to not be selected by a major league team.
