Mets sign top draft pick Kevin Parada

The Mets have signed Kevin Parada, their top pick in the 2022 amateur draft, to a deal for $5,019,735, per Jim Callis of MLB.com. That’s slightly over slot value for the 11th overall pick in the draft this year, which was set at $4,780,700, and you can keep track of all of the Mets’ signings from this draft in the Amazin’ Avenue draft pick tracker.

Here’s some of what Steve Sypa had to say about Parada in his profile of the catcher: