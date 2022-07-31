Mets Morning News: Mets sign top draft pick

Meet the Mets

The Mets shut out the Marlins 4-0. Carlos Carrasco was excellent, tossing 7 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings en route to his eleventh win of the year. The Mets hit three homers—one each from Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, and J.D. Davis. Seth Lugo finished out the game for the Mets, pitching 1 1⁄ 3 hitless innings to put the cherry on top of a nice clean win.

According to reporting from Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets don’t believe the Angels are serious about trading Shohei Ohtani at the trading deadline and think it is more likely he will be moved in the offseason.

The Mets continue to engage with the Cubs on catcher Willson Contreras, but the asking price is still higher than the Mets would like. The Padres, Astros, and Rays are other potential suitors for Contreras; Buster Olney of ESPN reported that the Padres have had conversations with the Cubs about Contreras.

The Mets agreed to terms with first-round pick Kevin Parada. They also agreed to terms with their fifth-round pick D’Andre Smith.

Thomas Szapucki pitched in relief for the first time this season for Triple-A Syracuse. He struck out two batters in a scoreless inning.

“I think you’re seeing a guy really understanding himself,” Buck Showalter said of Brandon Nimmo. “He’s one of the last guys to leave the park. Watching highlights, eating with the clubbies. He’s engaged.”

Brandon Nimmo also says the Mets are interested in him staying a New York Met long-term.

Around the National League East

The Phillies beat the Pirates 2-1 in extra innings, as Corey Knebel got the win for two scoreless innings of work.

The Phillies acquired infielder Edmundo Sosa from the Cardinals in exchange for lefty reliever JoJo Romero.

The Braves beat the Diamondbacks 6-2. William Contreras logged his third two-homer game of the season in the victory.

The Braves are reportedly interested in Michael A. Taylor, as they remain in pursuit of an outfielder.

The Marlins designated Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment.

The Nationals beat the Cardinals 7-6 in a wild one thanks to a go-ahead homer from Josh Bell.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers acquired reliever Chris Martin from the Cubs in exchange for Zach McKinstry.

Previously rumored to be on the trading block, closer Daniel Bard instead agreed to a contract extension with the Rockies for two years and about $19 million.

The Rockies also plan to hold onto Kyle Freeland, Anthony Senzatela, and Germán Márquez, according to reporting from Jon Heyman. There has reportedly not been much of a market for All-Star 1B/DH C.J. Cron either.

Trevor Story has a small hairline fracture near his wrist and will be shut down from swinging for 10-14 days.

The Tampa Bay Rays sent catching prospect Christian Cerda to the Arizona Diamondbacks for OF David Peralta.

Nolan Arenado will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

The Giants have gone into sell mode and are listening to offers on Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson, among others.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for three games after making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in Friday night’s game against the Athletics. He is appealing the suspension.

This Date in Mets History

Thirteen minutes before the 4:00pm trading deadline on this date in 2015, the Mets made the trade that changed everything, acquiring Yoenis Céspedes from the Tigers in exchange for Michael Fulmer and Luis Cessa.