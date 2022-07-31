Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/31/22: Ponies pull up lame

*All results from games played on July 30, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (44-54)
OMAHA 6, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)
Syracuse took the initial lead on a first inning Nick Plummer double but fell behind by the third and never regained control of the ballgame. Mark Vientos and Devin Marrero added runs late- Vientos with his nineteenth homer of the year and Marrero on a single- but the two runs weren’t enough.
- CF Khalil Lee: 1-4, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, R, 2B, K
- RF Nick Plummer: 1-3, 2B, BB, CS (3)
- 1B Daniel Palka: 1-3, R, BB
- DH Kramer Robertson: 0-1, BB, K
- PH-DH Mark Vientos: 1-2, R, HR (19), RBI
- LF Gosuke Katoh: 0-4, 3 K
- 2B Deven Marrero: 1-4, RBI, K
- 3B JT Riddle: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- SS Tzu-Wei Lin: 1-3, K, E (5)
- RHP Connor Grey: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, HBP, L (4-5)
- LHP Phillip Diehl: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- REHAB ALERT RHP Trevor May: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, WP
- RHP Justin Dillon: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jose Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-18/34-59)
NEW HAMPSHIRE 5, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)
Binghamton had the Fisher Cats on the ropes, down to their last out in the bottom of the ninth, but Antonio Santos and Dedniel Nunez combined to blow the save. After Santos gave up a pair of hits and a walk to load the bases up, Nunez was brought in and immediately allowed the go-ahead run to score. The Rumble Ponies got the tying run to third in the bottom of the inning but weren’t able to cash in.
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 1-4, 2B, RBI, 3 K
- C James McCann: 1-3, BB, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-1
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-3, BB, 2 K, HBP, E (11)
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 2-4, R, HBP, SB (13)
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- 2B Wyatt Young: 1-4, R, BB, K
- DH Nick Meyer: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- LF Zach Ashford: 1-4, R
- RF Cody Bohanek: 1-2, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, CS (2)
- RHP Jose Butto: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K, HBP
- RHP Willy Taveras: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Antonio Santos: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, L (2-3), BS (2)
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (17-12/47-48)
BROOKLYN 7, HUDSON VALLEY 5 (BOX)
The Cyclones took the lead in the top of the first and never looked back. Nick Zwack was uncharacteristically eh, giving up three runs, but the offense hammered out 14 hits off of Renegades pitchers to bail him out. Reliever Nolan Clenney gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, but was otherwise impressive, throwing 2.2 innings and notching all eight outs via strikeout.
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 3-5, R, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 K
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, R, HR, RBI, BB, 2 K
- RF Alex Ramirez: 1-5, K
- C Nic Gaddis: 0-4, R, BB
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-0, HBP
- PR-1B Gregory Guerrero: 2-4, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 3-5, R, 2B, RBI
- DH Joe Suozzi: 2-5, 2 R, 3B, RBI, 3 K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 2-4, RBI, BB, 2 K
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-3, R, BB
- LHP Nick Zwack: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- LHP Cam Opp: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, W (1-2)
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K, H (5)
- RHP Justin Courtney: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (6)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (15-14/55-39)
ST. LUCIE 2, PALM BEACH 0 (BOX)
Tanner Murphy drove in both of St. Lucie’s runs, one on a homer and the other on a line drive into left. Tony Dibrell was solid in his fourth appearance, but it was Keyshawn Askew who was the star for the Mets, throwing six quality innings without allowing a run, scattering two hits and two walks while striking out eight. Why he’s still in the Florda State League, I do not know.
- CF Tanner Murphy: 2-4, R, HR (2), 2 RBI, K
- 3B William Lugo: 0-4, 2 K
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-4, K
- 2B Warren Saunders: 1-4, K
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-2, BB, 2 K, SB (49)
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-3, K
- DH Justin Guerrera: 1-3, R, 2B, K
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 1-3, K
- C Brady Smith: 0-3, K
- REHAB ALERT RHP Tony Dibrell: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 2 WP
- LHP Keyshawn Askew: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, WP, W (4-0)
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (4)
Complex: FCL Mets (23-14)
FCL METS 7, FCL CARDINALS 4 (BOX)
- CF Blaine McIntosh: 0-4, BB, 2 K, SB (3)
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-3, R, K, 2 HBP
- C Vincent Perozo: 3-4, 3 R, 2 2B, RBI, HBP, PB (7)
- 1B Karell Paz: 2-4, 2 R, 3B, HR (3), 3 RBI, BB, K
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 1-5, K
- RF Ronis Aybar: 1-5, 4 K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 0-4, 3 K
- LF Eric Santana: 1-3, RBI, BB, K
- DH Luis Castillo: 1-4, R, HR (1), RBI, K
- REHAB ALERT LHP Josh Walker: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Brawny Reyes: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, WP
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, WP, HBP, S (2)
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets sent LHP Josh Walker on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.
Star of the Night
Keshawn Askew
Goat of the Night
Antonio Santos/Dedniel Nunez
