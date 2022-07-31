Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/31/22: Ponies pull up lame

*All results from games played on July 30, 2022

OMAHA 6, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

Syracuse took the initial lead on a first inning Nick Plummer double but fell behind by the third and never regained control of the ballgame. Mark Vientos and Devin Marrero added runs late- Vientos with his nineteenth homer of the year and Marrero on a single- but the two runs weren’t enough.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 5, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

Binghamton had the Fisher Cats on the ropes, down to their last out in the bottom of the ninth, but Antonio Santos and Dedniel Nunez combined to blow the save. After Santos gave up a pair of hits and a walk to load the bases up, Nunez was brought in and immediately allowed the go-ahead run to score. The Rumble Ponies got the tying run to third in the bottom of the inning but weren’t able to cash in.

BROOKLYN 7, HUDSON VALLEY 5 (BOX)

The Cyclones took the lead in the top of the first and never looked back. Nick Zwack was uncharacteristically eh, giving up three runs, but the offense hammered out 14 hits off of Renegades pitchers to bail him out. Reliever Nolan Clenney gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, but was otherwise impressive, throwing 2.2 innings and notching all eight outs via strikeout.

ST. LUCIE 2, PALM BEACH 0 (BOX)

Tanner Murphy drove in both of St. Lucie’s runs, one on a homer and the other on a line drive into left. Tony Dibrell was solid in his fourth appearance, but it was Keyshawn Askew who was the star for the Mets, throwing six quality innings without allowing a run, scattering two hits and two walks while striking out eight. Why he’s still in the Florda State League, I do not know.

FCL METS 7, FCL CARDINALS 4 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets sent LHP Josh Walker on a rehab assignment to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Keshawn Askew

Goat of the Night

Antonio Santos/Dedniel Nunez