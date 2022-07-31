Mets muscle 19 hits in Sunday’s win to sweep the Marlins

The Mets took the final game of their weekend series with the Marlins, 9-3. Without hitting a single home run, the Mets collected 19 hits, with every member of the team collecting a hit and all but one (sorry, Patrick Mazeika) scoring a run.

New York got on the board early today, scoring three runs in two of the first three innings off of Marlins starter Pablo López. Lopez was knocked out with two outs in the third inning, giving up six earned runs on twelve hits while striking out only one.

Five of the Mets’ 19 hits were for extra bases, with newest Met Tyler Naquin collecting a triple in his first hit as a Met. Francisco Lindor, Mark Canha, and Jeff McNeil each collected three hits on the afternoon.

Taijuan Walker started for the Mets and came one out shy of a quality start, going five and two-thirds, giving up three runs, walking two, and striking out four. He was relieved by Tommy Hunter, Stephen Nogosek, and Yoan Lopez, who collectively struck out five, walked one, and gave up three hits.

The Mets, who still have a three game lead over the Braves, are 27 games over .500, and are getting better this Tuesday when Jacob deGrom returns from the IL. If the Mets make a few moves before Tuesday’s trading deadline, the team could look even better this time next week.

Love the Mets.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Mark Canha, +10.6% WPA

Big Mets loser: None!

Mets pitchers: +11.1% WPA

Mets hitters: +38.9% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso’s third inning double, +10.3% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: J.J. Bleday’s second inning double, -3.9% WPA