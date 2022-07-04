From Complex To Queens, Episode 175: June Report Card

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Happy Fourth of July! The team narrows down their favorite backyard barbecue foods in Promote, Extend, Trade.

After, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas go over how the Mets’ affiliates did this past week.

And finally, the guys take a look at how the system’s top prospects have done with one month in the books and highlight some non-top-25 players who have risen to the occasion.

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!