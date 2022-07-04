Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/4/22: Happy Fourth of deGrom

*All results from games played on July 3, 2022

SYRACUSE 5, LEHIGH VALLEY 4 (BOX)

A four-run seventh powered by a Johneshwy Fargas double and a bases loaded walk broke up a 1-1 tie and put Syracuse on top. Eric Orze struggled to shut the door, giving up three runs, but Joe Zanghi was able to step up and get that one last crucial out.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Colin Holderman from Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 7, HARTFORD 1 (BOX)

No Alvarez? No problem! The rest of the lineup showed that the loss of the star catcher is not going to sink their team, logging twelve hits on the evening.

ROSTER ALERT: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated C Jose Colina.

HUDSON VALLEY 6, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

After keeping the Renegades scoreless for the game’s first few innings, Carson Seymour finally blinked, allowing three runs on his own and then another when Dylan Hall allowed an inherited runner to score. T.J. Sikkema had Brooklyn’s number all evening, and when the Cyclones finally got on the board in the eighth, it was too little, too late.

ST. LUCIE 8, JUPITER 2 (BOX)

After a lengthy absence from the last time he toed the rubber in St. Lucie, Amazin’ Avenue 2014 Top Prospect number 15 Jacob “Jake” deGrom. The right-hander’s fastball sat 97-100 MPH; that should play. He threw a handful of sliders- six to be exact- that sat 93-95 MPH and featured 2-4 inches of horizontal movement and 24-26 inches of vertical drop. He also mixed in a couple of cutters and a two-seam fastball and changeup for good measure, throwing 24 pitches in total, 18 for strikes. His outing was successful, if extremely abbreviated, and while he was an older pitcher dominating younger hitters, I think this guy might be able to make it in the majors.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Jacob deGrom on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed RHP Christian Scott on the 7-day injured list.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

ROSTER ALERT: SS Manny Rodriguez assigned to FCL Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Star of the Night

Jacob deGrom

Goat of the Night

Eric Orze