Mets Morning News: Declared

Meet the Mets

Starling Marte gave the Mets a lead in the first inning on Sunday that they would never give up as they closed their series with the Texas Rangers on a 4-1 note of victory.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, NY Post, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, ESPN.

In his first professional start in almost a year, Jacob deGrom struck out five of the six hitters he faced and overcame the ugliest jersey this side of the Yukon.

At some point today, Francisco Alvarez will be promoted to the AAA team in Syracuse.

Yesterday’s win was the 1,600th in the managerial career of Buck Showalter.

Colin Holderman made his return to the Mets’ roster as David Peterson was placed on the paternity list.

Travis Jankowski and Trevor May are both moving along nicely in their returns from months-long injuries.

With Keith Hernandez’s number retirement fewer than six days away, it seems like a good time to ask him about anything and everything baseball.

The Mets are at their best when Jeff McNeil is healthy and in the lineup, and unsurprisingly, he agrees with that assessment.

As he passed 30 innings pitched, Adam Ottavino earned $100K out of a possible $1M in incentives tied to his innings.

Around the National League East

The Marlins scored five runs between the ninth and tenth innings on their way to a 7-4 win against the last place Nationals.

Old Friend Albert Almora Jr. hit a game-winning single against the Braves to chase Atlanta from Cincinnati with a 4-3 loss to the Reds.

On Sunday Night Baseball, Zack Wheeler and the Phillies beat up on Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals to pull off a 4-0 win in the series finale.

Juan Soto will be reevaluated today after exiting yesterday’s contest with calf tightness.

For a nice payment of a thing called cash, the Rockies acquired Old Friend Corey Oswalt from the Phillies.

For some more of that cash substance, the Braves sent Touki Toussaint to the Los Angeles Angels.

Around Major League Baseball

Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers came to an agreement on a two-year deal that will pay the catcher $7M to stay in the blue and white.

Back in September, Former Future Met Kumar Rocker had what was described as a “minor” shoulder surgery and is apparently all healthy now.

Despite a new face in the ownership group, don’t expect the Cleveland Guardians’ payroll to start going up any time soon.

After just one inning of work in Seattle, premier trade chip Frankie Montas exited his start for the Oakland A’s.

In the bottom of the third inning on Sunday, Byron Buxton’s son, Brixton Buxton, served as the junior public address announcer.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1985 or uh...this date tomorrow at 3:55 a.m., the Mets played in and won a 19 inning game against the Atlanta Braves.