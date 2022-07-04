Mets top Reds behind Dom Smith’s double

With their biggest offensive output since June 17th, the Mets topped the Reds 7-4. Both Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor went deep, Taijuan Walker was excellent aside from one mistake, and Dominic Smith knocked a loud double that proved to be the difference. All-in-all, not a bad day to celebrate the holiday.

It seemed the Mets were in for a game that frustrated viewers in the same way many of their summer games have. They stranded the bases loaded in the first, then grabbed the lead in the second on Nimmo’s home run only to quickly allow the Reds to tie the game on a three-run homer from Brandon Drury. Today would be different though. probably because the Reds are terrible. Francisco Lindor took Hunter Greene deep in the fifth to put the Mets back in front, and a two-run double from Dom Smith in the sixth stretched the lead to three.

That was the end of the consequential scoring. Taijuan Walker struck out nine and allowed only three hits, with the only real mistake being the home run ball to Drury. The Mets added a run in the seventh on an RBI single from Eduardo Escobar, and the Reds replied with a home run off of Drew Smith in the bottom half. Both Smith and Colin Holderman stranded runners in the seventh and eighth before Seth Lugo worked around a single to secure the save. On an unfortunate note, Escobar’s home run streak did come to an end. On another positive note, Tomas Nido made another sick through from his knees to nab a base stealer. You win some, you lose some.

The win pushes the Mets to 50-30 as they continue to feast on below average teams. Note that that’s not meant as an insult, as that’s what good teams do. They’ll square off with the Reds again tomorrow as Max Scherzer makes his return to the mound. Nick Lodolo will also be coming off of the IL to start for the Reds.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Red Reporter

Box scores

ESPN

MLB.com

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winner: Brandon Nimmo, +17.4% WPA

Big loser: None

Total pitcher WPA: +16.3% WPA

Total batter WPA: +33.7% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Brandon Nimmo hits a three-run home run off of Hunter Greene, +21.3% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Brandon Drury ties the game with a three-run home run in the third, -23.9% WPA