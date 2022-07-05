Meet the Mets

The Mets bested the Reds 7-4 on the Fourth of July, becoming the first NL team to 50 wins in the process. Brandon Nimmo brought the early fireworks with a three-run homer and, after ex-Met Brandon Drury tied it up with a three-run blast of his own, Francisco Lindor crushed a solo homer that gave the Mets a lead they would not relinquish. Taijuan Walker had another quality start, allowing three earned runs over 6.0 innings. Seth Lugo worked the ninth to earn the save.

Eduardo Escobar, who drove in the team’s seventh run last night, is heating up when the Mets need him most.

Dom Smith, who collected another double in yesterday’s victory, continues to rake as the trade deadline looms.

No, you’re not seeing double. That is Edwin Díaz and his brother Alexis Díaz, who pitches for Cincinnati, posing for a photo before yesterday’s game. The brothers exchanged lineup cards to begin the contest. This series will serve as a nice family reunion.

Max Scherzer is set to return to the mound after a 47-day absence, which “sucked”, in his words.

Mad Max is trying to ignore all the ‘hoopla’ around his much-discussed start, as Jacob deGrom’s return looms.

According to Buck Showalter, deGrom is feeling good after his rehab start on Sunday night for St. Lucie. He is expected to stay on a five-day schedule for his rehab.

He will make his second rehab start on Friday for St. Lucie.

Showalter is not concerned with deGrom hitting 100 mph on the radar gun in his first rehab start.

David Peterson will return from the paternity list to pitch on Wednesday in the series finale against the Reds, while Trevor Williams will take the hill on Thursday at Citi Field.

Chris Bassitt is still trying to satisfy health and safety protocols in order to return from the COVID IL. While he has remained on a throwing regimen, the club is unsure when he will be back in the rotation.

Deesha Thosar expanded upon these stories in her Mets Notebook.

Anthony DiComo explored the team’s options at the deadline.

Tim Britton discussed what Francisco Álvarez has left to prove in the minors following his promotion to Triple-A Syracuse.

Around the National League East

The Braves defeated the Cardinals 6-3.

The Marlins scored two in the tenth and held on for a 3-2 victory over the Nationals.

It was Washington’s fifth straight loss, a stretch they will try to break as they take on the Phillies.

Around Major League Baseball

Will Leitch pinpointed one untouchable player for each franchise.

Joel Sherman highlighted four key changes impacting the Yankees’ season and why they are dominating in ways they did not envision.

Unsurprisingly, the Yankees find themselves first in the latest MLB Power Rankings.

The Orioles beat the Rangers 7-6 on a walk off hit by pitch.

The Tigers swept yesterday’s doubleheader against the Guardians.

The Red Sox blanked the Rays 4-0.

The Astros came back from five runs down to tie it, and Yordan Álvarez hit a walk off homer in a 7-6 victory over the Royals.

Seiya Suzuki’s inside-the-park homer in the ninth gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead, but the Brewers tied it in the bottom of the inning, and Victor Caratini hit a walk off, three run home run in the tenth.

The Diamondbacks walloped the Giants 8-3.

The Mariners pounded the Padres 8-2. In that game, Julio Rodríguez hit this truly mammoth home run that you have to see to truly believe.

The Twins topped the White Sox 6-3 in ten innings. In the eighth inning, they turned a pretty unconventional triple play, a first of its kind in the AL or the NL.

The Athletics won 5-1 against the Blue Jays.

The Dodgers held off the Rockies 5-3 to become the second NL team to 50 wins.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1965, Ron Swoboda homered in both halves of a doubleheader to give him 15 for the season, topping Jim Hickman’s mark for most home runs by a rookie in a Mets’ uniform. The record stood until Darryl Strawberry surpassed it with 26 home runs in 1983. Pete Alonso shattered Strawberry’s mark with 53 dingers in his 2019 campaign.