Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/5/22: Alvarez makes Triple-A debut

*All results from games played on July 4, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-45)
SYRACUSE 4, BUFFALO 3 (BOX)
- REHAB ALERT: CF Travis Jankowski: 1-2, BB, SB (1)
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 1-1, RBI
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-3, RBI, BB, K
- 1B Mark Vientos: 0-4, 2 K
- LF Nick Plummer: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Khalil Lee: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Patrick Mazeika: 1-3, HBP
- 3B Kramer Robertson: 0-4, R, K, E (6)
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 2-3, 3 R, 2B, HR (2), 2 RBI, BB
- SS Deven Marrero: 1-4, K
- RHP Connor Grey: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, W (4-3)
- LHP Locke St. John: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, HBP, H (2)
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, H (2)
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, S (4)
ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent center fielder Travis Jankowski on a rehab assignment to the Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALTER: Catcher Francisco Alvarez has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
ROSTER ALERT: Catcher Nick Meyer has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-4/31-44)
PORTLAND 11, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-4, R, RBI, K
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-4
- 3B Brett Baty: 2-4
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-3, RBI, K, E (1)
- C Hayden Senger: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 0-3, R, BB
- RF Zach Ashford: 0-3, R, BB
- SS Cody Bohanek: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 1B Matt Winaker: 2-3, RBI, BB, K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 6.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 WP, L (0-5)
- RHP Willy Taveras: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Antonio Santos: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
ROSTER ALERT: Second baseman Luke Ritter has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Grant Hartwig has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Brooklyn Cyclones.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (5-5/35-40)
ABERDEEN 3, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)
- DH Matt Rudick: 0-3, BB, 2 K, HBP
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-5
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-4, 3B
- 3B Nic Gaddis: 0-1, R, 3 BB, 2 SB (2)
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, K
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, BB, K, SB (15)
- SS Shervyen Newton: 0-3, BB
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-4, 3 K, PB (3)
- 2B Jose Peroza: 1-3, 2B, BB
- RHP Junior Santos: 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, L (3-8)
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 WP
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, WP
ROSTER ALERT: Outfielder Stanley Consuegra has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: Right fielder Alex Ramirez has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Dominic Hamel has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Warren Saunders has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (5-5/44-30)
ST. LUCIE 4, DAYTONA 0 (BOX)
- CF Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- 3B William Lugo: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-3, R, 2B, BB, K, E (5)
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, 3 K
- 2B Justin Guerrera: 1-3, RBI, BB, K, CS (2)
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 2-4, RBI, 2 K
- DH Raul Beracierta: 1-4, R, 3 K
- C Fernando Villalobos: 2-3, R, HR (2), 2 RBI, BB
- LF Eduardo Salazar: 0-2, 2 BB
- PR-LF Tanner Murphy: 0-0
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Tony Dibrell: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, WP
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, WP, W (1-0)
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, S (1)
ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have sent right-handed pitcher Tony Dibrell on a rehab assignment to the St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have released shprtstop Albert Suarez.
ROSTER ALERT: Centerfielder Tanner Murphy has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.
ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Michael Krauza has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.
ROSTER ALERT: Outfielder Eduardo Salazar has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the FCL Mets.
Complex: FCL Mets (12-8)
FCL ASTROS ORANGE 4, FCL METS 2 (BOX)
- LF Terrance Gore: 1-3, 2 BB, K
- SS Tzu-Wei Lin: 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K
- CF Wilmer Reyes: 0-2, BB, K
- CF Blaine McIntosh: 1-2
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-5, 3 K
- DH Gregory Guerrero: 0-5, K
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 1-4, R, HR (1), RBI
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 0-4, 3 K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, R, BB
- RF Eric Santana: 1-3, BB, K
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, WP
- RHP Saul Garcia: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, L (1-1)
- RHP Benito Garcia: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, BS (2)
- RHP Luis Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets sent shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin on a rehab assignment to the FCL Mets.
