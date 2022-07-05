Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/5/22: Alvarez makes Triple-A debut

*All results from games played on July 4, 2022

SYRACUSE 4, BUFFALO 3 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have sent center fielder Travis Jankowski on a rehab assignment to the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALTER: Catcher Francisco Alvarez has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: Catcher Nick Meyer has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

PORTLAND 11, BINGHAMTON 3 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Second baseman Luke Ritter has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Grant Hartwig has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

ABERDEEN 3, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Outfielder Stanley Consuegra has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right fielder Alex Ramirez has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Dominic Hamel has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones from the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Warren Saunders has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

ST. LUCIE 4, DAYTONA 0 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have sent right-handed pitcher Tony Dibrell on a rehab assignment to the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have released shprtstop Albert Suarez.

ROSTER ALERT: Centerfielder Tanner Murphy has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Michael Krauza has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

ROSTER ALERT: Outfielder Eduardo Salazar has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the FCL Mets.

FCL ASTROS ORANGE 4, FCL METS 2 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets sent shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin on a rehab assignment to the FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Gosuke Katoh

Goat of the Night

Jose Chacin