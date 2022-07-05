Mets activate Max Scherzer from injured list, designate Chasen Shreve for assignment

Ahead of their game in Cincinnati this evening, the Mets activated Max Scherzer from the injured list and designated left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve for assignment to make room for him on the active roster.

Scherzer returns after missing a shorter-than-expected span of less than two months after suffering an oblique injury. Before that, the 37-year-old had been very, very good for the Mets, as he put together a 2.54 ERA and 2.95 FIP in 49.2 innings over the course of eight starts.

Things didn’t go nearly as well for Shreve in his second stint with the Mets this year. In 26.1 innings, he had a 6.49 ERA and 5.01 FIP. That’s a significant increase in the cumulative 3.43 ERA that he had in his 2020 season with the Mets and 2021 season with the Pirates. If he were to clear waivers, perhaps he could right the ship in the minors. For now, though, the Mets are down to just one lefty in the bullpen in Joely Rodríguez, who himself has a 4.68 ERA and 3.19 FIP in 25.0 innings of work.