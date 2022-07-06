Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer made his first start in seven weeks on Tuesday night, and was brilliant, pitching six scoreless innings, while also striking out 11 batters. Unfortunately, the performance went to waste, as the Mets were not able to score any runs all night long, and the Reds walked it off in the bottom of the ninth against Seth Lugo to win 1-0.

Chasen Shreve was DFA’d to make room for Max Scherzer ahead of his start yesterday evening.

Adam Ottavino was unavailable to pitch in the game last night Buck Showalter said.

With his start last night, Max Scherzer moved into 18th place on the all-time strikeouts list.

At the halfway point of the 2022 season, the Mets are on pace to win 100 games, while Scherzer says it’s going to take the same formula for the Mets in the second half to keep up the success they’ve had thus far.

With Jacob deGrom nearing a return, David Lennon writes just how it important it is for the Mets to keep deGrom close to 100% for the remainder of the season.

Taijuan Walker expressed interest to reporters in signing a long-term deal with the Mets.

Francisco Álvarez is no.2 in MLB.com’s updated Top 100 prospect list.

Around the National League East

Bryce Harper told reporters on Tuesday that he had three pins put into his fractured thumb and there’s no timetable for his return.

Rhys Hoskins of the Phillies was named NL Player of the Week.

Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs as the Phillies crushed the Nationals 11-0.

The Braves continue to never lose, as they beat the Cardinals 7-1.

Sandy Alcantra was his usual brilliant self, helping push the Marlins past the Angels 2-1.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani turned 28 yesterday, and in his time in the majors, he has given many gifts to the game of baseball.

A new clause in the CBA allows the commissioner to add legends to the All-Star Game roster.

The Orioles will hold a 30-year celebration for Camden Yards on August 4-6.

The Red Sox DFA’d Hansel Robles.

Anthony Castrovince takes a look at how Larry Doby broke the color barrier in the American League in 1947.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Alex Ramirez leads the list of Mets minor league players of the week for week 12 of the MiLB season.

Richard Hidalgo is the latest player featured on the latest episode of the UnforMETable podcast.

This Date in Mets History

Rod Kanehl hit the first grand slam in franchise history on this date in 1962.