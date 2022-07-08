Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/8/22: Two of these are not like the others

*All results from games played on Wednesday July 7, 2022

Syracuse 3, Buffalo 2 (BOX)

Syracuse did all their damage in the fourth and fifth innings. Mark Vientos continued to hit, driving in the first run of the game with an RBI single, and Khalil Lee doubled him home right after. A Francisco Álvarez sacrifice fly pushed the Mets’ lead to 3-2, which would end up being the difference.

Tim Adleman pitched well, tossing four scoreless before surrendering runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Joe Zanghi, Alex Claudio and Bryce Montes de Oca would combine for 3.1 scoreless innings in relief to close out the game.

PORTLAND 16, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

Dear, loyal reader of the minor league report, we have discussed a lot of rough games as the Mets minor league system has hit a lull over the last few years, and this is among the worst.

Portland scored 11 of their 16 runs — a laughable statement in and of itself — in the first inning of this game. One of the runs came via balk. Cody Bohanek threw a perfect inning. That’s really all one needs to know about the proceedings.

Shoutout Zach Ashford who drove in a run in the literal ninth inning to cut the deficit to 16-1, avoiding the shutout.

BROOKLYN 3, ABERDEEN 2 (BOX)

Back to normal baseball games, Brooklyn squeaked by Aberdeen 3-2. Brooklyn scored two in the fifth after falling behind 1-0 in the fourth — one run by way of a Shervyen Newton single, and the second on a single by Matt Rudock. Andrew Edwards surrendered the lead with a game-tying triple in the seventh, but Brooklyn retook the lead (for good) on an RBI double by Alex Ramirez.

ST. LUCIE 3, DAYTONA 2 (BOX)

The third 3-2 win in the organization today, St. Lucie had to mount a mini-comeback to come out on top. Brady Smith got the scoring started in the top of the second, sort of, as the run scored on an error on a ball he hit to third. Daytona tied it up in the bottom of the frame, and took a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

A Raul Beracierta solo home run in the seventh tied it up, and a wild pitch chased home Omar De Los Santos in the eighth, which proved to be the winning run.

FCL NATIONALS 6, FCL METS 3 (BOX)

Star of the Night

Jose Peroza

Goat of the Night

Binghamton. All of them.