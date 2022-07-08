Mets Morning News: Mets dominate Marlins, Bassitt set to return

Meet the Mets

The Mets opened their four-game series against the Marlins last night with a resounding win, as Trevor Williams went seven scoreless innings and the team scored ten runs.

Chris Bassitt is set to return to the Mets tonight after spending time on the COVID IL, but the pitcher made some less-than-endearing remarks about the situation.

Jon Heyman writes that Nelson Cruz is on the Mets’ radar in the trade market, noting that the team might not want to pony up the prospects that it would take to pry Josh Bell from the Nationals instead.

Buck Showalter heaped some praise upon Adam Ottavino and Starling Marte, both of whom were additions to the Mets over the offseason.

Power-hitting Mets prospect Francisco Álvarez, who was recently promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse, will be in the Futures Game.

It took some time, but Edwin Díaz has been pretty, pretty good for the Mets this year.

Ahead of the Saturday afternoon celebration of Keith Hernandez, Mike Vaccaro writes that the first baseman is the essential Met.

After making a great long relief appearance for the Mets on Wednesday night, one that helped the team win that game, Adonis Medina was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Around the National League East

The Braves lost to the Cardinals in extra innings, which gives the Mets a 3.5-game lead in the division.

The Phillies won, beating the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

After being released by the Angels, former Mets center fielder Juan Lagares is headed for Korea.

Longtime Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away at the age of 87.

The Padres’ game included a scary Jurickson Profar injury, after which he collapsed while trying to walk off the field after taking a knee to his head. He was conscious after that and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

This Date in Mets History

John Stearns and Bobby Jones made their All-Star debuts on this date in years past.