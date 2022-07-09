Meet the Mets

After breaking out for ten runs in the series opener against the Marlins, the Mets’ offensive struggles returned last night, as the team managed only solo homers by Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor and wasted a solid start by Chris Bassitt to fall 5-2 to Miami.

Keith Hernandez gets his number retired at Citi Field today, and there are a large number of stories to be told about the impact he’s had on this franchise as both a player and a broadcaster.

While Hernandez had many big moments with the Mets, number one has to be his clutch hit in Game 7 of the World Series.

Marlins manager and former Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly discussed how Hernandez influenced him as a player.

Shortly after Adonis Medina got sent down after tossing three shutout innings, Jake Reed got sent down after tossing two shutout innings.

Drew Smith gave up yet another homer last night, and the once-dominant bullpen piece has suddenly been struggling.

Jacob deGrom made his second rehab start in the minors, and he continued to make progress towards his eventual return.

Buck Showalter addressed Bassitt about his comments on COVID testing.

Edwin Díaz is earning himself quite a contract with his 2022 performance, but he would like to stay in New York.

Trey Mancini may be the guy the Mets look to at the deadline to bolster their lineup.

Adam Ottavino has made a few changes in recent times that have helped lead to his success.

Ronny Mauricio is demonstrating quite a bit of pop in Binghamton this year.

Brandon Nimmo hosted a youth sandlot game in Flushing yesterday.

We can talk up Buck Showalter, Max Scherzer, and Starling Marte as much as we want, but everybody knows that the biggest addition for the Mets this year has been Shea, who is a Very Good Boy.

Around the National League East

The Braves put a beating on the Nationals, winning 12-2 and gaining a game on the Mets in the NL East standings.

Zack Wheeler pitched seven shutout innings and Alec Bohm hit two solo homers to lead the Phillies to a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals.

Billionaire Michael B. Kim has emerged as one potential buyer for the Washington Nationals.

Fish Stripes compiled some of the impressive stats that some Marlins are on pace to achieve at the halfway mark of the season.

Around Major League Baseball

The starting rosters are set for the MLB All-Star game. Alas, no Mets made the cut.

In addition to the starters, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will be on the roster as legacy picks.

Major League Baseball and the players union continue to be apart in their negotiations for a potential international draft.

An international draft could potentially have a negative impact on star Japanese players like phenom pitcher Rōki Sasaki making the jump to America.

Following his scary collision, Jurickson Profar has been placed on the IL with a concussion and strained neck.

The Brewers hung a jersey in their dugout for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, a big Brewers fan who was injured in the Highland Park shooting.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver came within two outs of recording a perfect game against the Cubs and settled for a one-hit shutout with eleven strikeouts on this date in 1969.