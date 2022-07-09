Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/9/22: deRehab continues

*All results from games played on Friday July 8, 2022

BUFFALO 6, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

Syracuse was never really in this one, as starter David Griffin got hit hard and hit regularly by the Bisons. He surrendered six runs — three of those in the first and the other three in the third — and striking out just one batter over three innings. Buffalo saw him very well.

The Mets offense was stifled pretty easily, amassing just five hits, with two of those being extra base hits — one of those being a double off the bat of Francisco Álvarez, and the other a solo homer by Gosuke Katoh in the fifth, their only run of the game.

PORTLAND 7, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

Brett Baty got Binghtamton on the board first, hitting a solo shot to left field in the third. They added three more in the seventh, one by way of a Matt Winaker sacrifice fly, and the other two on a two-run home run by Brandon McIlwain.

Binghamton looked to be in good shape to get back in the win column after a couple of blow out losses. Alas, Portland had other plans.

Andrew Mitchell and Antonio Santos got tattooed, giving up seven runs in the eighth and ninth inning combined to put another L in the loss column.

ABERDEEN 4, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

Brooklyn got sank by one inning, when Aberdeen scored four runs off of starter Luis Moreno, though only two were earned.

The Brooklyn offense was entirely saddled on Nic Gaddis’ shoulders, with the third baseman going 3-3 with a home run and both RBI for the Cyclones, though he alone was not enough to win the game for Brooklyn.

ST. LUCIE 5, DAYTON 4 (BOX)

Jacob deGrom continued his rehab assignments in his home state of Florida, and did so in typical deGrom fashion. He looked good — his stuff looking typically deGrom-esque — as he struck out six batters and walked none through three. He surrendered three hits, but all in all it was a good showing.

As for the rest of the game, St. Lucie had it handled (mostly). Warren Sanders chased home a run in the second with a ground out. Raul Beracierta added two more with a double. Daytona got one back via a home run off of Keyshawn Askew, though a Justin Guerra RBI single in the fifth andn a Beracierta solo homer in the seventh made it 5-1.

Miguel Alfonseca almost blew the game in the ninth, surrendering three before Trey McLoughlin closed the door, striking out the potential winning run.

