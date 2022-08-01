Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/1/22: Never go against the Mets bullpen when a win is on the line

*All results from games played on July 31, 2022

SYRACUSE 4, OMAHA 1 (BOX)

Francisco Alvarez set the mood the afternoon by launching a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to put Syracuse on the scoreboard. Gosuke Katoh tacked on another run and David Peterson ran with it, allowing a run on four hits and two walks over four-plus innings. The bullpen held the Storm Chasers in check for the rest of the game while Syracuse scratched out one more run. Of note, the rehabbing Trevor May threw a scoreless inning, Thomas Szapucki looked good in his second relief appearance, and Bryce Montes de Oca earned his sixth save and is increasingly looking like a future major league bullpen option.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 9, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)

After New Hampshire second baseman David Schneider led off the ballgame with a solo home run, a rehabbing James McCann gave Binghamton the lead with a two-run shot of his own. The Fisher Cats tied the game at 2-2 in the second and took the lead in the third, but Nick Meyer tied things up once again in the fourth with a solo homer. Jose Chacin was solid on the bump, but when he was removed from the game, all hell broke loose, as Jordan Yamamoto allowed three runs in the sixth and another three in the seventh. The Ponies made things interesting in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs, but were unable to complete the comeback by scoring another three in the ninth.

BROOKLYN 7, HUDSON VALLEY 0 (BOX)

Alex Ramirez began the month of July with the St. Lucie Mets, going 2-4 with a triple, home run, 4 RBI. He is ending the month of July with the Brooklyn Cyclones, going 2-5 with two home runs and 3 RBI. All in all, he hit .297/.375/.593 in 23 games with 5 doubles, 2 triples, and 6 home runs in a month that has seen his prospect stock rise considerably.

Junior Santos, meanwhile, also had himself a solid game, recovering from his blow up earlier in the week. There’s a lot to like in Santos’ size and his fastball characteristics, but his mercurial command and lack of an effective breaking ball don’t bode well for future success- at least with the Mets, anyway.

PALM BEACH 8, ST. LUCIE 7 (BOX)

After falling behind early, the St. Lucie Mets tied things up with a three run fourth and then took the lead with a four run fifth. St. Lucie seemed to be cruising to a 7-3 victory, but Michael Krauza allowed not just one, not just two, but three home runs in the ninth inning to give the Cardinals an 8-7 lead. Tanner Murphy led the bottom of the inning off with a walk, putting the tying run on base, but William Lugo, Junior Tillien, and Warren Saunders all went down 1-2-3 to strand him and end the game and send the Clover Park faithful home frustrated.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez

Goat of the Night

Jordan Yamamoto & Michael Krauza